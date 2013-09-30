Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27 & 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerzen Machines (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
B.G.M.Consortium Ltd BG CRISIL D 680 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bluemax Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
G B Tools & Forgings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 155 Assigned
G B Tools & Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
G B Tools & Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 800 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1420 Assigned
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 118 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed
IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 # 65
Credit
J. K. Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Credit
J.M.A.Stores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A3
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 205.5 Assigned
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import** CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
**Sublimit Rs.250.00 Million of Import Letter of Credit
Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 470 Reaffirmed
Laxya Diamonds Export CRISIL A4 130 Assigned
Post-Shipment
Credit
Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Assigned
Menon Bearings Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
* Invoice Financing
Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed
Menon Bearings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 59 Reaffirmed
Meenal Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
NED Energy Ltd LOC&BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1
Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC CRISIL A1 1500* Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Completely interchangeable with bank guarantee,
and to the extent of Rs.1000 million with bill discounting,
buyer's credit, and pre-shipment and post-shipment loan
Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 353.6 Reaffirmed
R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 705 Reaffirmed
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S Raja Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 350 Suspended
Saurav Jewellers Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Saurav Jewellers Pvt Limted Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Saurav Jewellers Pvt Limted Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
**Non-fund based limits are fully interchangeable with each other,
* Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
**Non-fund based limits are fully interchangeable with each other
Shraddha Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned
Credit
Shree Shoppers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ @ 100
Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1625 Reaffirmed
Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed
Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 552.5 Reaffirmed
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 535 Assigned
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed
Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40.8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerzen Machines (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Amaravathy Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Amaravathy Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Amaravathy Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Asha Educational and Cultural Society TL CRISIL BB 44.9 Assigned
B.G.M.Consortium Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
B.G.M.Consortium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Credit from
CRISIL BB
Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Loan Fac
Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 127 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.4 Assigned
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned
Credit
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Bluemax Impex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 685 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 5 Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for export packing credit
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Assigned
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107 Reaffirmed
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
G B Tools & Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13 Assigned
G B Tools & Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 465 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned
Goverdhan Verma Punjab Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL B 62 Assigned
Ltd
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL A+ 432 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with PCFC,#Interchangeable with PCFC/Working Capital Demand Loan
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 220.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Impex CC CRISIL B+ 58.9 Assigned
Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 119.8
Loan Fac
IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- # 65.2
I-Way Net Teck CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
J. K. Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 5.6 Assigned
J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
J.M.A.Stores Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 235 Suspended
J.M.A.Stores Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1594.5 Assigned
Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Jala Shakti Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended
John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit Rs.50.00 Million of Inland Bill Negotiation Limits (IBN)
K.C. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed
Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed
Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Lantrasoft Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Lantrasoft CC CRISIL B 3 Assigned
Lantrasoft LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB 305 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
M.K.R. Traders (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million Letter of Credit.
Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.2 Assigned
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Mangesh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Mangesh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed
MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed
MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 247.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 752.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Meenal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Meenal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
Meenal Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed
Menon Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Reaffirmed
Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed
Mocha Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Mocha Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
NED Energy Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee
NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 32.4 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A
NED Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 89.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL A
Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2950 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 3050### Reaffirmed
Ltd
#Completely interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment loans,
buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable with overdraft
facility to the extent of Rs.700 million, cash credit facility to the
extent of Rs.1000 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2120 million,
##Completely interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment loans,
buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable with overdraft facility
to the extent of Rs.700 million, cash credit facility to the extent of
Rs.1000 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1120 million.
Pallabi Firms and Nurseries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Pallabi Firms and Nurseries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed
Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 56.4 Reaffirmed
Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pelena Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Pelena Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 600 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Puduvai Life Line Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd CC^* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
^Includes Rs.20 million of interchangeable limit with Letter of Credit,
* Include the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.36.00 million
R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC%$*@ CRISIL A- 1380 Reaffirmed
% Rs.400.0 million fully interchangeable between funded and non-funded limits
& interchangeable with short-term loan/packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill
discounting,$ Includes Rs.620.0 million interchangeable with packing
credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting ,*Includes Rs.150.0 million
interchangeable with short-term loan/packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill
discounting ,@Includes Rs.520.0 million interchangeable with packing
credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 287 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting.
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Reaffirmed
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Regalia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 10000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA-
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 197 Assigned
Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
#includes a Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.20.00 Million
Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned
Shraddha Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Credit
Shree Shoppers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Shree Shoppers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 192.3 Reaffirmed
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ @ 600
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ @ 1128.5
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ @ 576.5
Loan Fac
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ @ 2656.5
Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshminarayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed
Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed
Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Assigned
SRM Construction BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1400* Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with gold on loan/export packing
credit/packing credit foreign currency
Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surajmull Gouti CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with gold loan facility
Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+ (SO)10 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ (SO)8.9 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ (SO)5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyers Credit* CRISIL AA+ (SO)2.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 124 Reaffirmed
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 780 Assigned
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Assigned
Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Assigned
Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 359.2 Assigned
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.8 Assigned
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vermont Projects CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of Rs.24.0 million for Export Packing Credit
Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Funded Interest CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed
TL**
** Sub limit of Rs.16.0 million as Export Packing Credit
Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 69 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
