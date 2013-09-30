Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27 & 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerzen Machines (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned Pvt Ltd Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned B.G.M.Consortium Ltd BG CRISIL D 680 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bluemax Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed G B Tools & Forgings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 155 Assigned G B Tools & Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned G B Tools & Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 800 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1420 Assigned GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 118 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 # 65 Credit J. K. Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit J.M.A.Stores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded From CRISIL A3 Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 205.5 Assigned Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import** CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed **Sublimit Rs.250.00 Million of Import Letter of Credit Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 470 Reaffirmed Laxya Diamonds Export CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Post-Shipment Credit Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Assigned Menon Bearings Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed * Invoice Financing Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 59 Reaffirmed Meenal Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ NED Energy Ltd LOC&BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC CRISIL A1 1500* Reaffirmed Ltd *Completely interchangeable with bank guarantee, and to the extent of Rs.1000 million with bill discounting, buyer's credit, and pre-shipment and post-shipment loan Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 353.6 Reaffirmed R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 705 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Discounting Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S Raja Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 350 Suspended Saurav Jewellers Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Limted Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Limted Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Non-fund based limits are fully interchangeable with each other, * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Non-fund based limits are fully interchangeable with each other Shraddha Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned Credit Shree Shoppers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ @ 100 Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1625 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 552.5 Reaffirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 535 Assigned Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerzen Machines (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Amaravathy Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Amaravathy Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Amaravathy Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Asha Educational and Cultural Society TL CRISIL BB 44.9 Assigned B.G.M.Consortium Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BB B.G.M.Consortium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 127 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.4 Assigned Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Credit Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Bluemax Impex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 685 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 5 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for export packing credit Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Assigned Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107 Reaffirmed Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ G B Tools & Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13 Assigned G B Tools & Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 465 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned Goverdhan Verma Punjab Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL B 62 Assigned Ltd Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL A+ 432 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with PCFC,#Interchangeable with PCFC/Working Capital Demand Loan GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 220.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Impex CC CRISIL B+ 58.9 Assigned Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 119.8 Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- # 65.2 I-Way Net Teck CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned J. K. Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 5.6 Assigned J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned J.M.A.Stores Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 235 Suspended J.M.A.Stores Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1594.5 Assigned Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Jala Shakti Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed *Sublimit Rs.50.00 Million of Inland Bill Negotiation Limits (IBN) K.C. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Lantrasoft Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Lantrasoft CC CRISIL B 3 Assigned Lantrasoft LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB 305 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned Loan Fac M.K.R. Traders (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million Letter of Credit. Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.2 Assigned Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.7 Assigned Loan Fac Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Mangesh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mangesh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 247.7 Reaffirmed Ltd MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 752.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Meenal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Meenal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Meenal Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Mocha Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mocha Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- NED Energy Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 32.4 Downgraded From CRISIL A NED Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 89.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2950 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 3050### Reaffirmed Ltd #Completely interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment loans, buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable with overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.700 million, cash credit facility to the extent of Rs.1000 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2120 million, ##Completely interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment loans, buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable with overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.700 million, cash credit facility to the extent of Rs.1000 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1120 million. Pallabi Firms and Nurseries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pallabi Firms and Nurseries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 56.4 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pelena Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pelena Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 600 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Puduvai Life Line Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Assigned Loan Fac R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd CC^* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.20 million of interchangeable limit with Letter of Credit, * Include the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.36.00 million R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC%$*@ CRISIL A- 1380 Reaffirmed % Rs.400.0 million fully interchangeable between funded and non-funded limits & interchangeable with short-term loan/packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting,$ Includes Rs.620.0 million interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting ,*Includes Rs.150.0 million interchangeable with short-term loan/packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting ,@Includes Rs.520.0 million interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 287 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting. Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Regalia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 10000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 197 Assigned Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- #includes a Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.20.00 Million Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned Shraddha Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Credit Shree Shoppers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Shree Shoppers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 192.3 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ @ 600 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ @ 1128.5 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ @ 576.5 Loan Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ @ 2656.5 Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshminarayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Assigned SRM Construction BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1400* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with gold on loan/export packing credit/packing credit foreign currency Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surajmull Gouti CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with gold loan facility Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+ (SO)10 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ (SO)8.9 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ (SO)5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyers Credit* CRISIL AA+ (SO)2.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 124 Reaffirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 780 Assigned Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Assigned Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Assigned Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 359.2 Assigned Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.8 Assigned Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Vermont Projects CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs.24.0 million for Export Packing Credit Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Funded Interest CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed TL** ** Sub limit of Rs.16.0 million as Export Packing Credit Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 69 Reaffirmed Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.