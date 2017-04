Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10# Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Buyers credit Aakriti Constructions and DevelopmentsBG CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Ltd Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.2 Assigned Allied Engineers Standby LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned Allied Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Allied Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 32 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Ltd Arkbird Publications LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Arkbird Publications BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Purchase Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Canaan Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Canaan Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 65 Assigned under LOC Care Office Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Credit Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cube Construction Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1400 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1 1000 Reduced from Rs.3.5 billion Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed FEMC-Pratibha JV LOC CRISIL A3+(SO) 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+(SO) FEMC-Pratibha JV BG CRISIL A3+(SO) 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+(SO) Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services BG CRISIL A1# 510 Reaffirmed Ltd Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1# 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed H. P. Madhukar BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Hindustan Hardwares BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Indusvalley Export & Import Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 46 Assigned Credit Indusvalley Export & Import Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4 44 Assigned Discounting* *Interchangeability from Foreign Bills Discounting to Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.10 million JMW India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Assigned JMW India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 105 Assigned K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Credit K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 265 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Kundan Rice Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 6120 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 158.5 Assigned Nandan Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A2 23.5 Assigned Powerwind Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1400 Assigned Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL A3+(SO) 940 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+(SO) Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 18260 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2050 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture LOC CRISIL A3+(SO) 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+(SO) Premji Valji & Sons BG CRISIL A3 125 Assigned Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rallis India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1795 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities Raviraj Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Regency Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Replika Press Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Saru International Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Saru International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Saru International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 140 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Letter of credit for Rs.20.0 Million Satramdas & Co. LOC* CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended *fully interchangeable with WCDL and includes sub-limits Cash Credit Rs.80.0 Million, Bill Discounting Rs.10.0 Million , Bank Guarantee Rs.10.0 Million and Packing Credit Rs.50.0 Million Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of buyer's credit of Rs.300 Million and of bank guarantee of Rs.5 Million Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac A.R. Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Assigned A.R. Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100* Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Letter of credit of Rs.30.0 million Aakriti Constructions and DevelopmentsCC CRISIL BB- 440 Suspended Ltd Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 402* Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs.20 Millions of export packing credit and Rs.10 millions of letter of credit Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150.8 Assigned Allied Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Assigned Loan Fac Allied Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79.4 Assigned Loan Fac Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 80.6 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation CC CRISIL A 400 Assigned Ltd Arin Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Assigned Arin Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Arkbird Publications CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 47 Assigned Ashirwad Chain Company CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Ashirwad Chain Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Loan Fac Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90* Upgraded from CRISIL B *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.45.00 million Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 11 Assigned Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1272.7 Reaffirmed Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Canaan Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Care Office Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Care Office Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Chillamcherla Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Chillamcherla Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Cube Construction Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Cube Construction Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cube Construction Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Diana Heights TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans / short-term loans Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans / short-term loans Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.1 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FEMC-Pratibha JV Credit CRISIL BBB (SO)2000* Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) *Includes a sub-limit of letter of credit up to the limit of Rs.1500 million and bank guarantee up to the limit of Rs.540 million. FEMC-Pratibha JV CC CRISIL BBB (SO)500^ Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) ^includes a sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan up to the limit of Rs.500 Million Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-# 750 Reaffirmed Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A-# 250 Reaffirmed GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 48 Assigned GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82 Assigned Loan Fac Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed H. P. Madhukar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 290 Suspended Hindustan Hardwares LT Loan CRISIL BB 74.3 Suspended Hindustan Textiles CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Hindustan Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Indra Power Gen. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 129.5 Assigned Indra Power Gen. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Indra Power Gen. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70.5 Assigned Loan Fac Indusvalley Export & Import Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Indusvalley Export & Import Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jawahar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 480 Suspended *fully interchangeable with WCDL and includes sub-limits Bill Discounting Rs 60 million, Bank Guarantee Rs 50 million and Letter of Credit Rs 100 million Jawahar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jawahar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.5 Suspended JMW India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Assigned JMW India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Kundan Rice Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of export packing credit and foreign bill discounting facility of Rs.30 Million Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 34.8 Reaffirmed Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Maa Tara Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Maa Tara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 345 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3535 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Megacity Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 340 Assigned Nandan Denim Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3144.8 Assigned Nandan Denim Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Nandan Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1030 Assigned Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Powerwind Ltd TL CRISIL C 520 Assigned Powerwind Ltd CC CRISIL C 580 Assigned Pratibha CRFG JV CC* CRISIL BBB(SO) 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan / Sight Letter of Credit / Usance Letter of Credit Pratibha CRFG JV CC# CRISIL BBB(SO) 560 Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) #Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.500.0 Million Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3422.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1984.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture CC CRISIL BBB (SO)160 Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) Prayash Steel CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Prayash Steel LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Prayash Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Premji Valji & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Premji Valji & Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Premji Valji and Sons (Jewellers) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Premji Valji and Sons (Jewellers) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Prime Infrapark Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 1353 Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80.1 Assigned Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 91.9 Assigned Loan Fac Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 379.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rallis India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1205 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other Fund based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 95 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other Fund based facilities Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 160 Assigned Raviraj Foils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Regency Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Regency Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 88 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Regency Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 239.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned Replika Press Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 320 Assigned Replika Press Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned S & P Foundation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Assigned SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Snehal Enterprises CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 818.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 181.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Sree Neelampati Lakshmi Ammavari Cold CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd Sree Neelampati Lakshmi Ammavari Cold LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 285.9 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 650 Reaffirmed Sri Mohan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 145 Suspended Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled CC CRISIL B 72.5 Downgraded Modern Rice Mill from CRISIL B+ Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Downgraded Modern Rice Mill Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled TL CRISIL B 11 Downgraded Modern Rice Mill from CRISIL B+ Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 14.5 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80* Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 399 Reaffirmed Surya Industries TL CRISIL D 19.8 Reaffirmed Surya Industries CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Surya Industries BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed The New India Assurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Rating Unichem Trading Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Unichem Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 