Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Enterprises Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Bhagawati Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 120 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Krishna Fuels LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 156 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal R.L. Fine Chem BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ R.L. Fine Chem LOC CRISIL A2 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sahyadri Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 117 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltds BG CRISIL A2+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltds Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltds LOC CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltds Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shravan Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Shravan Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtCheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Shravan Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Southern Spinners & Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Uhde India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2200 Reaffirmed Vandana Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Vandana Global Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Vandana Global Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Service Vandana Global Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 500 Suspended Credit Vandana Global Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bentex Control & Switchgear Co BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Bentex Control & Switchgear Co CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bentex Control & Switchgear Co LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Enterprises CC CRISIL B 32 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Bhagawati Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.4 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 258 Assigned Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 144.9 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal H. R. Trading Co CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended J R Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 119 Reaffirmed J R Strips Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 62 Reaffirmed J R Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed J R Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed J R Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. R. Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Kamla Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Krishna Fuels CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 37.1 Suspended Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Suspended Loan Fac LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed # Interchangable with CC LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed * full Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A 42 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC# CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 46.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A 312.5 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Mount Carmel Educational Society CC CRISIL BB- 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mount Carmel Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 70.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nutraplus Products (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Nutraplus Products (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 123 Suspended Loan Fac Nutraplus Products (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52 Suspended Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.9 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal R.L. Fine Chem CC CRISIL BBB+ 81 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB R.L. Fine Chem Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 18.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rajendra G. Shah & Co CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 780 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1165.4 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 133.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 106.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.3 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltds CC CRISIL A- 618 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salzer Electronics Ltds TL CRISIL A- 38.6 Reaffirmed Scania Steels & Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Scania Steels & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 244.3 Reaffirmed Scania Steels & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed Scania Steels & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Scania Steels & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scania Steels & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 237.6 Reaffirmed Scania Steels & Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 124.1 Reaffirmed Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd CC CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Shravan Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Shravan Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shravan Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 42.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Southern Spinners & Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Uhde India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed Uhde India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Global Ltd CC CRISIL B 1110 Suspended Vandana Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 284.2 Suspended Loan Fac Vandana Global Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 565.8 Suspended VRS Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 2505 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable with packing credit VRS Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 408 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VRS Foods Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed VRS Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 287 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)