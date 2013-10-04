Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 167.5 Reaffirmed Credit Fucon Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 29 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 223 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 464 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit. J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed JK Timber Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1+ 1650 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Withdrawal NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 1500 Assigned PTC India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 14.82 Reaffirmed PTC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3.5 Reaffirmed PTC India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 0.18 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 44730 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Sunil Garg & Co BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 $ 4430.1 Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 $ 14272.5 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- J. Fenner (India) Ltd FD Programme FA+ - Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd FD Programme FAA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 48.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.3 Reaffirmed Bethany Hospital CC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Bethany Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac Bethany Hospital TL CRISIL D 72 Suspended Central Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Central Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 52.5 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Credit Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA (SO)720 Reaffirmed Fortune Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fortune Spirit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Fucon Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 116 Assigned Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Credit Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.6 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 168 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB IDBI Liquid Fund IMFS Schemes CRISIL AAA mfs Reaffirmed IDBI Short-Term Fund IMFS Schemes CRISIL AAA mfs Reaffirmed IDBI Ultra Short Term Fund IMFS Schemes CRISIL AAA mfs Reaffirmed ILPEA Paramount Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A 624 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.150 million and post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs.100 million. J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 88.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A 1932.7 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 76 Reaffirmed JK Timber Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Lanco Tanjore Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lanco Tanjore Power Co. Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 854.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lanco Tanjore Power Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2060 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Laxmi Cottex TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed M N Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA (SO)1280 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1.6 Billion Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37 Suspended Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 56.8 Suspended Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Modern Mobitech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 125 Suspended * Includes an interchangeable non fund based sublimit of Rs.50 Million by means of Foreign Letter of Credit Modi Builders TL CRISIL D 135 Suspended Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 191.8 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 191.8 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 1950.9 Withdrawal NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed NIS Management Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 88.6 Suspended P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Suspended Loan Fac P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 94.5 Suspended Parameswara Educational Academy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Parameswara Educational Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rasaa Foods Pvt Limtied CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Rasaa Foods Pvt Limtied LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Rukmani Ferro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Rukmani Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 16.4 Suspended Rukmani Ferro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120* Assigned; Suspension Revoked * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit & Bill Discounting Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shri Mahabir Dyeing and Printing MillsCC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ram Impex (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 236 Suspended *Fully interchangeable upto Rs.190 Million Letter of credit and buyer's credit Shri Ram Impex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Suspended Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 6150 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sunil Garg & Co CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned The Sri Venkatesa Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned The Sri Venkatesa Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B- $ 4860 Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loans CRISIL B- $ 2346.1 Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- $ 19.7 Vijai Electricals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- $ 843.5 Vijai Electricals Ltd TL* CRISIL B- $ 1788.8 * Priority Debt Vijai Electricals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B-$ 639.3 West End Hotel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.