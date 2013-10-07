Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Famina Knit Fabs BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Famina Knit Fabs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Purchase Famina Knit Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 99 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Konark Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Mita India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 37 Reaffirmed Monarch Gems Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Credit Monarch Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac NELCO Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 NELCO Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 762.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 35.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1 Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Suspension Revoked Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Rama Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 385 Reaffirmed Rampa Autos Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reassigned Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 660 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed ^ With sublimit of Rs.200 Million of bank guarantee and Rs.150 Mn of buyers credit SSP Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeability between Letter of Credit and bank guarantee SSP Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeability between Letter of Credit and bank guarantee Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 2100 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tatanet Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 *Bank Guarantee of Rs.120 million with sub-limit of Rs.20 million for letter of credit The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 275 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Credit Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Downgrade from CRISIL A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA 2250 Upgraded Loan^ from CRISIL AA- Arpit International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended * Interchangeable with Bill Discounting, letter of credit and Buyers credit upto Rs.20 million Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.2 Reaffirmed Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 23000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Central Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded Bond Issue from CRISIL AA+ Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 6000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Chas Metal Centre CC CRISIL B+ 97 Suspended Cheema Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 Suspended Cheema Spintex Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 225 Suspended Purchase -Discounting Cheema Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Cheema Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 344.7 Suspended Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Equitas Direct CRISIL AAA SO 340.1 withdrawn Assignment January 2012 Famina Knit Fabs TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed G. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed G. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Rise Building Materials CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hi-Rise Building Materials Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 103.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Konark Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Assigned Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 589890 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 275.25 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Mack Spring Industries CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Mack Spring Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Mack Spring Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Mack Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Mack Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Magnus Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting Suspended 500 Assigned under LOC Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 125.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mita India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 10.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL A- 285 Downgraded from CRISIL A NELCO Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Suspension Revoked Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.7 Assigned Suspension Revoked Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Rama Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Rampa Autos Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 675 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 611.7 Reaffirmed Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.2 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Simoco Telecommunications South Asia CC* CRISIL D 277 Suspended Ltd *Interchangeability from CC to LC to the extent of Rs.40Million Simoco Telecommunications South Asia LOC$ CRISIL D 83 Suspended Ltd Simplex Chemopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 76.2 Suspended SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed *Convertible with Letter of Credit of Rs. 100 Million Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectrum Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2355 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 55 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Commerce Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned *Adhoc Limit Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 119.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)