Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Credit* * Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting - Non Letter of Credit are 50 per cent interchangeable Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting (LOC) Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Automark Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed D. Y. Patil Education Society BG CRISIL A4 36.5 Reaffirmed Desai and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 - Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 - Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 - Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed JMW India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Assigned JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 105 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed * Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 20.00 Million Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) PvtBG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Ltd MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed Shashi Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sudhir Sales & Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sudhir Sales & Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Triniity Colour India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended Werm India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FA - Upgraded from CRISIL FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agl Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Agl Televentures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign currency TLCRISIL BB+ 244.2 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Automark Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 7.6 Reaffirmed D. Y. Patil Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. Y. Patil Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Desai and Company CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Desai and Company TL CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Eswari Metal Industries CC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Eswari Metal Industries TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 - Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.7 - Loan Fac Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19.6 - IDFC Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Jaika Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed JMW India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Assigned JMW India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed ** One way interchangeability from Fund-based To Non Fund-based Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed Metrix Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Metrix Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 122.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Reaffirmed Priya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Priya Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) S.Veerasamy Chettiar Educational & LT Loan CRISIL D 171.2 Suspended Charitable Trust S.Veerasamy Chettiar Educational & Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended Charitable Trust Shashi Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Shashi Cables Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Shashi Cables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Shree Ram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Shree Ram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Suspended Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Skyworld Exim CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Skyworld Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triniity Colour India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Triniity Colour India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74.3 Suspended Vijai Spinners Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Suspended Vijai Spinners TL CRISIL D 105 Suspended Virgo Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 222.5 Suspended Virgo Aluminium Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Suspended Vishnudeep Projects and Properties PvtBG CRISIL D 65.5 Suspended Ltd Vishnudeep Projects and Properties PvtCC CRISIL D 58 Suspended Ltd Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research CentrCC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research CentrProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research CentrTL CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Werm India Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Werm India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.1 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.