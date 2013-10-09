Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Assigned Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Fac Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Durga Marble and Minerals LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Durga Marble and Minerals Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 27 Suspended Gstaad Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Krishna Pulses & Cereals Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4 49 Assigned Krishna Pulses & Cereals Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 102 Assigned Mascot Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Matsya Automobiles Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Menon Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Micky Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Micky Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Midfield Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Midfield Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Midfield Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 34.5 Suspended Credit MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.5 Assigned Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned The Rubber Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned The Rubber Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1950 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Varindera Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Virgo Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Virgo Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arshdeep Finance Ltd FD Programme FB Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Loan Fac Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi CC* CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) *includes Letter of Credit of Rs.20 million as a sublimit of Cash Credit Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency CC-Stock CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. Nageswaran BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned G. Nageswaran LT Loan CRISIL D 11 Assigned G. Nageswaran Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 94 Assigned Fac Golden Liquor Agencies CC Suspended 70 Suspended Gstaad Hotels Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 2500 Suspended * Including letter of credit sub limit of Rs.200 Million Hap Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Johal & Co. (Wine Sales) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Johal & Co. (Wine Sales) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Credit Krishna Pulses & Cereals Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Mascot Industries TL CRISIL B- 26.3 Assigned Mascot Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Assigned Loan Fac Mascot Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Discounting Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Menon Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned *includes sublimit of invoice finance of Rs.30 million and vendor finance of Rs.20 million Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 59.6 Assigned Menon Bearings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Credit Micky Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Midfield Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Suspended Midfield Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.9 Suspended Loan Fac Midfield Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.1 Suspended MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 77.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Glass and Rubber Works CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Prakash Glass and Rubber Works Proposed TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Prakash Glass and Rubber Works TL CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 500 Assigned Limits Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 173.2 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 221.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible to cash credit Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed The Rubber Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.5 Assigned The Rubber Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trivikram Tobacco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Trivikram Tobacco Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varindera Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Varindera Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vastushree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Virgo Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Virgo Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.