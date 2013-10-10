Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
Aluplex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Aluplex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Suspended
Ambuja Cements Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Amco Saft India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Amco Saft India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Amiya Commerce & Construction Co Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Ltd
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 -
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
*Fully Interchangeable With Buyer Credit
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.3 Reaffirmed
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Credit
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Dr.Shaji`s MRI & Medical Research LOC CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from
Centre Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Godrej Seeds & Genetics Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.3.5 Billion)
ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 17.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
# Interchangeable with domestic bills for purchase to the extent of Rs.5 million
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL D
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15 million
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Jash Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Jash Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Jash Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 145 Reaffirmed
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1130 Reaffirmed
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4260 Reaffirmed
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 740 Reaffirmed
Credit
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2500^^ Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.4 Assigned
MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 289 Reaffirmed
R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage Export Packing CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Credit
Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Purchase*
*Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit are fully interchangeable
Shabari International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 74.3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shabari International Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 13.7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed
Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Sree lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3 13.1 Upgraded from
Packing Credit CRISIL A4+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@Both way interchangeability of Rs 5.00 Million between EPC and FDB(Non-LC)
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Non-LC
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting#
#LC
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1560 Reaffirmed
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 12500 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL BBB
Borrowings
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Altab Charitable Trust Nadia TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Aluplex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amco Saft India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Amco Saft India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amco Saft India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Amiya Commerce & Construction Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Ltd
Apna Punjab Homes Ltd TL CRISIL D 410 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
B.S.Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
B.S.Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B.S.Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54* -
*Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 216 -
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 55.6 -
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 144.4 -
Loan Fac
Bansal Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Bansal Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 79.9 Suspended
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Calico Trends Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Credit $
Calico Trends Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase $
Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Calico Trends Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dr.Shaji`s MRI & Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from
Centre Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Dr.Shaji`s MRI & Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.8 Upgraded from
Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D
ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed
ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71.4 Upgraded from
loan Fac CRISIL D
Jai Dada Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Jai Dada Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 132 Suspended
Jai Dada Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Jai Dada Movers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 120.5 Suspended
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.9 Reaffirmed
Jaidada Paribahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Jaidada Paribahan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135 Suspended
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Jash Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs. 100 Million and Foreign Bill
Purchase to the extent of Rs 45 Million
Jash Engineering Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Jash Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 198.5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Madan's Wine Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250^ Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 #
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 #
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC# CRISIL A+ 300 #
# interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 162.8 #
Loan Fac
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 377.2 #
Mantra Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 214.5 Reaffirmed
*Cash Credit includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.132.5 Million
Mantra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 467.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 36.3 Reaffirmed
MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Pal Stone Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 68.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Ramesh Steel Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage TL CRISIL B- 15 Suspended
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Shabari International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shabari International TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed
Shrey Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sree lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.5 Reaffirmed
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 51 Suspended
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended
SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1360 Assigned
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 765.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 16 Upgraded from
Line of Credit CRISIL BB+
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Credit
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.1 Assigned
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 90* Assigned
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.80 million of Letter of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting of
Rs.10 million and Export Packing Credit of Rs.15 million
Umesh Education Trust TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned
Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)