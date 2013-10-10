Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable Aluplex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Aluplex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Suspended Ambuja Cements Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Amco Saft India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Amco Saft India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Amiya Commerce & Construction Co Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Ltd Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 - Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully Interchangeable With Buyer Credit Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.3 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dr.Shaji`s MRI & Medical Research LOC CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from Centre Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Godrej Seeds & Genetics Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3.5 Billion) ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 17.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D # Interchangeable with domestic bills for purchase to the extent of Rs.5 million J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15 million J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Jash Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jash Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jash Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 145 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1130 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4260 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 740 Reaffirmed Credit Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2500^^ Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.4 Assigned MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 289 Reaffirmed R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage Export Packing CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Credit Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Purchase* *Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit are fully interchangeable Shabari International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Credit Shabari International Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Credit Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Sree lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3 13.1 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Both way interchangeability of Rs 5.00 Million between EPC and FDB(Non-LC) Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non-LC Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting# #LC Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1560 Reaffirmed Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 12500 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB Borrowings Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Altab Charitable Trust Nadia TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Aluplex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amco Saft India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Amco Saft India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amco Saft India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Amiya Commerce & Construction Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Ltd Apna Punjab Homes Ltd TL CRISIL D 410 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ B.S.Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed B.S.Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.S.Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54* - *Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 216 - Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 55.6 - Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 144.4 - Loan Fac Bansal Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Bansal Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 79.9 Suspended Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Calico Trends Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit $ Calico Trends Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase $ Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Calico Trends Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Dr.Shaji`s MRI & Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from Centre Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Dr.Shaji`s MRI & Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.8 Upgraded from Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71.4 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL D Jai Dada Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Jai Dada Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 132 Suspended Jai Dada Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Jai Dada Movers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 120.5 Suspended Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.9 Reaffirmed Jaidada Paribahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Jaidada Paribahan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135 Suspended Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs. 100 Million and Foreign Bill Purchase to the extent of Rs 45 Million Jash Engineering Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Jash Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 198.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Madan's Wine Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250^ Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 # Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 # *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC# CRISIL A+ 300 # # interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 162.8 # Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 377.2 # Mantra Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 214.5 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.132.5 Million Mantra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 467.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 36.3 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Pal Stone Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 68.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Ramesh Steel Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage TL CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shabari International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shabari International TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Shrey Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Sree lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.5 Reaffirmed SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Suspended Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 51 Suspended Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1360 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 765.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 16 Upgraded from Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Credit The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.9 Assigned Loan Fac The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.1 Assigned The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 90* Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs.80 million of Letter of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.10 million and Export Packing Credit of Rs.15 million Umesh Education Trust TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)