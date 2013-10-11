Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed ADD Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Amity Leather International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Amity Leather International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Arizona Sites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Atlas Copco (India) Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Aver Led & Solar Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Aver Led & Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 110 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 11.5 Assigned Dolphin International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended Discounting Dolphin International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Global Associates Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed INDIAMCO Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 62.5 Suspended Purchase INDIAMCO Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 13.7 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed M N R Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended M N R Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A3 5070 Reaffirmed Limits MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A3 6000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1650 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3000 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 290 Reaffirmed Forward MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG $ CRISIL A3 7000 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with BG and One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400 Million MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) and Bill Discounting MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Reaffirmed Nelco Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 602.5 Reaffirmed Nelco Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nelco Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 289 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of letter of credit of Rs. 10.0 million Oswal Fibrotex Mills India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Polyspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 18 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R. Suresh & Co. Export Packing CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed Credit R. Suresh & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 114 Reaffirmed Credit R1 International (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Romet LOC* CRISIL A4 110 Suspended *Interchangeable with buyer's credit Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Shlogam Agro Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Shlogam Agro Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Credit Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1300 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.15 Million TML Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed # Includes a sublimit of Rs. 40.0 Million for Letter of Credit TML Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Includes a sublimit of Rs. 70.00 Million for Packing credit TPL Plastech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 349.5 Reaffirmed Vihaan Infrasystems India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed ADD Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Amar Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Amar Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Amity Leather International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 10* Reaffirmed Credit *includes a sublimit of Rs.10.00 Million for Cash Credit facility Atlas Copco (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Aver Led & Solar Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 48.3 Suspended * Includes a sub limit of Rs.40.0 Mn for Bill/ letter of Credit Discounting Aver Led & Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 226.2 Suspended Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 101 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 485 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtCC CRISIL BBB- 163.8 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtTL CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 383 Assigned *Include the sublimit for letter of credit for Rs.260.0 Million Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA 25400 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 7800 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 26323 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 8000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed M N R Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 55 Suspended M. S. Ramaiah Foundation CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 304.7 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Metal Scope (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MIQ Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended MIQ Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135 Suspended MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1310 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 93 Assigned Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Assigned Loan Fac Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Nav Shubh Prabhat Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110.4 Suspended Loan Fac Nav Shubh Prabhat Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 69.6 Suspended Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 192.3 Reaffirmed Nelco Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Nelco Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan Nelco Ltd CC CRISIL A- 81.4 Reaffirmed Nelco Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 139.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 78 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PBEL Property Development (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 440 Reaffirmed Ltd Polyspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Polyspin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Quest Infosys Foundation TL CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.3 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Romet CC^ CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Promoters and Developers CC CRISIL BBB+ 95.6 Reaffirmed Shah Promoters and Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 222.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Promoters and Developers TL CRISIL BBB+ 181.6 Reaffirmed Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Assigned Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 644.6 Assigned Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Srinath Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 224.8 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 103.4 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 84 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TPL Plastech Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 68.2 Reaffirmed Vanitha Textiles CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Vanitha Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.2 Suspended Vanitha Textiles Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Suspended Vihaan Infrasystems India Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Vihaan Infrasystems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Suspended Loan Fac Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 77.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.