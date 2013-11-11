Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A K Lumbers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed
Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 85 Suspended
AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 146 Reaffirmed
Blue Star Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 165 Suspended
Dee Development Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Dee Development Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Suspended
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Globion India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Globion India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 160 Suspended
Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.6 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1500.4 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 123.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4+
S. Viswanathan (Printers and BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Publishers) Pvt Ltd
Sharada Electricals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Suspended
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended
Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 27.5 Suspended
Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 27.5 Suspended
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee upto Rs.2.5 million and with Loan equivalent risk upto
Rs.0.62 million
Venus Polymer Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A K Lumbers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
* both way onterchangeability with letter of Credit upto Rs. 15 Million.
A K Lumbers Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
# both way onterchangeability with letter of Credit upto Rs. 15 Million.
A K Lumbers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed
Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.1 Suspended
Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18 Suspended
Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Suspended
Anadi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Suspended
Anadi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 35.6 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A+ 20.8 Reaffirmed
* backed by fixed deposits
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 44 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed
Blue Star Construction Co. CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Blue Star Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dee Development Engineers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 800 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Rs.500 million export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency,
foreign bill discounting & foreign bill purchase
Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 520 Reaffirmed
Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Suspended
Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 265 Suspended
D-Link (INDIA) Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Durrung Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 235.4 Suspended
G. K. Dairy & Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gargo Motors Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Gargo Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gargo Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Genesys International Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Reaffirmed
Globion India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed
Globion India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 94.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 115.2 Suspended
Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Suspended
Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.7 Suspended
Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2.6 Suspended
Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL B 106.2 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL B 214.2 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed
R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB+
Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Radheya Machining Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
S. Viswanathan (Printers and CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Publishers) Pvt Ltd
S. Viswanathan (Printers and LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended
Publishers) Pvt Ltd
Saraswati Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 960 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Saraswati Education Society CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Sharada Electricals CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended
Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 232.5 Suspended
Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation & TL CRISIL D 180.5 Assigned
Distributors Pvt Ltd
Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation & CC CRISIL D 44.5 Assigned
Distributors Pvt Ltd
Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation & LOC CRISIL D 115 Assigned
Distributors Pvt Ltd
Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd Standby line of CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
credit
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed
Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 75 Suspended
Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 245 Suspended
Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned
Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 41.2 Assigned
Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended
Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 205.4 Suspended
Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swarup Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Assigned
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with Export packing credit/ Foreign Discount Bill Purchase
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Suspended
Vayunandana Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Vayunandana Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 245 Suspended
Venus Polymer Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Z-Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 650 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
