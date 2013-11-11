Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 85 Suspended AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 146 Reaffirmed Blue Star Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 165 Suspended Dee Development Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Dee Development Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Suspended Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 160 Suspended Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.6 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1500.4 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 123.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ S. Viswanathan (Printers and BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Publishers) Pvt Ltd Sharada Electricals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Suspended Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 27.5 Suspended Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 27.5 Suspended Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Suspended ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee upto Rs.2.5 million and with Loan equivalent risk upto Rs.0.62 million Venus Polymer Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed * both way onterchangeability with letter of Credit upto Rs. 15 Million. A K Lumbers Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed # both way onterchangeability with letter of Credit upto Rs. 15 Million. A K Lumbers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.9 Suspended Loan Fac AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.1 Suspended Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18 Suspended Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Suspended Anadi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Suspended Anadi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 35.6 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A+ 20.8 Reaffirmed * backed by fixed deposits Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Blue Star Construction Co. CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Blue Star Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Dee Development Engineers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 800 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Rs.500 million export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill discounting & foreign bill purchase Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 520 Reaffirmed Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Suspended Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 265 Suspended D-Link (INDIA) Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Durrung Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 235.4 Suspended G. K. Dairy & Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesys International Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 94.8 Suspended Loan Fac Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 115.2 Suspended Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Suspended Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Suspended Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.7 Suspended Mehrotra Engineering Works Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2.6 Suspended Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL B 106.2 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL B 214.2 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radheya Machining Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S. Viswanathan (Printers and CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Publishers) Pvt Ltd S. Viswanathan (Printers and LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended Publishers) Pvt Ltd Saraswati Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 960 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Saraswati Education Society CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Sharada Electricals CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 232.5 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation & TL CRISIL D 180.5 Assigned Distributors Pvt Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation & CC CRISIL D 44.5 Assigned Distributors Pvt Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation & LOC CRISIL D 115 Assigned Distributors Pvt Ltd Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd Standby line of CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned credit Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 245 Suspended Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 41.2 Assigned Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 205.4 Suspended Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.8 Suspended Loan Fac Swarup Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Export packing credit/ Foreign Discount Bill Purchase Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Suspended Vayunandana Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Vayunandana Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 245 Suspended Venus Polymer Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Z-Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 650 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.