Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1092.3 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 131.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 4250 Reaffirmed Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded Society from CRISIL A3 Ennar Marketing Stand by Line of CRISIL A4 5 Withdrawn Credit Ennar Marketing BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Karthik Inductions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Karthik Inductions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed NGL FINE - CHEM LTD LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Stylam Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Suspended Stylam Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 112.7 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 4232.6 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1093.5 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Downgraded Society from CRISIL BBB- Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational LT Loan CRISIL BB 32.2 Downgraded Society from CRISIL BBB- Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105.3 Downgraded Society Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 3450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans Diageo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ennar Marketing CC CRISIL B+ 55 Withdrawn Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 587.5 Reaffirmed G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 46.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 68.39 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 11.61 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 112.1 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 364.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed KDH Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KDH Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 117.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 117.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1091 Reaffirmed Kunal Enterprises(Hyderabad) CC CRISIL BB- 79 Assigned Kunal Enterprises(Hyderabad) WC TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ NGL FINE - CHEM LTD CC * CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.50 million. NGL FINE - CHEM LTD TL CRISIL BBB- 68 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.6 Suspended S V V R Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Sai Saburi Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara TL CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Educational Society Stylam Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Stylam Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Stylam Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 81.3 Suspended Vel's Institute of Science Technology CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Advanced Studies Vel's Institute of Science Technology TL CRISIL B+ 430 Reaffirmed Advanced Studies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)