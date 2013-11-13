Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Aimil Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Aimil Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A2
B S Tar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 232.7 Reaffirmed
Chamelidevi Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.26 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 11.05 Reaffirmed
K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from
Foreign Currency CRISIL A4
Kay Kay Overseas Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4
Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Pigments LOC CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed
** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 Million
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 300$ Reaffirmed
$ Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for Bank Guarantee.Includes sub-limit of
Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency.
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 180# Reaffirmed
#Completely interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting,
Export Invoice Financing,Import Letter of Credit (Secured and Unsecured)
and Import Invoice Financing$$Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.100.0 Million.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Aimil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Aimil Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Aimil Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 39.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) CC CRISIL B 165 CRISIL B
Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) TL CRISIL B 35 CRISIL B
B S Tar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
B S Tar Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 65.6 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BBB 29.4 Reaffirmed
Chamelidevi Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Suspended
Chamelidevi Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.6 Reaffirmed
Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 480 Reaffirmed
Financing Scheme
(e-DFS)
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 572 Assigned
Credit
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 218 Assigned
Credit
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
Government of Gujarat entities - Bond Series V CRISIL BBB+(SO)556.8 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (Option II)
Government of Gujarat entities - DDBs CRISIL BBB+(SO)443.5 Reaffirmed
Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd
Green Valliey Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Green Valliey Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1300 Suspended
Gujarat entities Bond Series V CRISIL BBB+(SO)556.8 Reaffirmed
(Option II)
Herman Properties Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Herman Properties Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended
HIM Chem Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed
HIM Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 180.9 Reaffirmed
HIM Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed
HIM Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 139.1 Reaffirmed
HIM Chem Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 34.8 Reaffirmed
HIM Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 39.7 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 4 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AAA 1.19 Reaffirmed
Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
K K P HI Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K K P HI Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K K P HI Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 425 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL B+
K K P Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 137.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 109 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 20.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 138 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivrudhi LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Samsthe
Kay Kay Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended
Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 113.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Linus Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
MA Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
MA Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltd TL CRISIL D 179 Suspended
Majestic Exports BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Majestic Exports Export Packing CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Credit
Majestic Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 67 Suspended
Discounting
Majestic Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Majestic Exports TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Meghmani Pigments CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Pigments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended
Metro Panels Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Metro Panels Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Metro Panels Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Reaffirmed
MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nav Bharat Duplex Ltd CC* CRISIL D 51.1 Suspended
* Includes ad- hoc of Rs.6.1 Million
Nav Bharat Duplex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Nav Bharat Duplex Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.2 Suspended
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Assigned
NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended
Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Suspended
Credit
Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended
Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Padmanabh Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed
Pan Fueltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Pan Fueltech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Radheshyam Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 72 Suspended
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 million for packing credit limit and
Rs.10.00 Million for foreign bills discounting limit
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Discounting
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 206.4 Suspended
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL AA- 492 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
* Credit exposure of Rs 10 Million as sub-limits of cash credit limit
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tirupati Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL D 30.5 Suspended
Tirupati Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Tirupati Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Tirupati Udyog Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended
Tirupati Udyog Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
United Marine Services CC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
United Marine Services TL CRISIL D 97.9 Suspended
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended
Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 365 Reaffirmed
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450* Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.180 Million of Export Packaging Credit,
Rs.130 Million of Export Bill Discounting and Rs.70 Million of Receivable
Bill Discounting.Includes sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million of export packing
credit and packing credit in foreign currency
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120** Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Preshipment Export Finance and
Rs.90 Million of Post Shipment Export Finance.Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0
million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
