Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Aimil Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 B S Tar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 232.7 Reaffirmed Chamelidevi Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.26 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 11.05 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 Kay Kay Overseas Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Linus Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments LOC CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 Million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 300$ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for Bank Guarantee.Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency. Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 180# Reaffirmed #Completely interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting, Export Invoice Financing,Import Letter of Credit (Secured and Unsecured) and Import Invoice Financing$$Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.100.0 Million. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aimil Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aimil Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 39.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) CC CRISIL B 165 CRISIL B Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) TL CRISIL B 35 CRISIL B B S Tar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed B S Tar Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 65.6 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BBB 29.4 Reaffirmed Chamelidevi Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Suspended Chamelidevi Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.6 Reaffirmed Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 480 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 572 Assigned Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 218 Assigned Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Loan Fac Government of Gujarat entities - Bond Series V CRISIL BBB+(SO)556.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (Option II) Government of Gujarat entities - DDBs CRISIL BBB+(SO)443.5 Reaffirmed Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd Green Valliey Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Green Valliey Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1300 Suspended Gujarat entities Bond Series V CRISIL BBB+(SO)556.8 Reaffirmed (Option II) Herman Properties Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Herman Properties Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended HIM Chem Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed HIM Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 180.9 Reaffirmed HIM Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed HIM Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 139.1 Reaffirmed HIM Chem Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 34.8 Reaffirmed HIM Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 39.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AAA 1.19 Reaffirmed Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K K P HI Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P HI Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P HI Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 425 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ K K P Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 137.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 109 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 20.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 138 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivrudhi LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Samsthe Kay Kay Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 113.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Suspended Linus Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned MA Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended MA Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltd TL CRISIL D 179 Suspended Majestic Exports BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Majestic Exports Export Packing CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit Majestic Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 67 Suspended Discounting Majestic Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.6 Suspended Loan Fac Majestic Exports TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Meghmani Pigments CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended Metro Panels Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Metro Panels Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Metro Panels Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Reaffirmed MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed MRG AUTO Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nav Bharat Duplex Ltd CC* CRISIL D 51.1 Suspended * Includes ad- hoc of Rs.6.1 Million Nav Bharat Duplex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nav Bharat Duplex Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.2 Suspended New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Assigned NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Suspended Credit Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 15 Suspended Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Padmanabh Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed Pan Fueltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Pan Fueltech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Radheshyam Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 72 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 million for packing credit limit and Rs.10.00 Million for foreign bills discounting limit Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10 Suspended Discounting Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 206.4 Suspended Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL AA- 492 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed * Credit exposure of Rs 10 Million as sub-limits of cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Tirupati Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL D 30.5 Suspended Tirupati Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Tirupati Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Tirupati Udyog Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended Tirupati Udyog Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended United Marine Services CC CRISIL D 2 Suspended United Marine Services TL CRISIL D 97.9 Suspended Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Suspended Loan Fac Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 365 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.180 Million of Export Packaging Credit, Rs.130 Million of Export Bill Discounting and Rs.70 Million of Receivable Bill Discounting.Includes sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120** Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Preshipment Export Finance and Rs.90 Million of Post Shipment Export Finance.Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 