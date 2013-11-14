Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit N. Shah BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Associated Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Baba Structural Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 8.8 Assigned Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 630 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Gayathri Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Gayathri Exports Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Gayathri Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 175 Suspended Foreign Currency Gayathri Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Credit Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Suspension Revoked Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3300 Reaffirmed Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Lohiya Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Lohiya Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 730 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Macmet India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 P. R. Patil BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Assigned Shree Electromelts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 170 Assigned Credit Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitech Energycon Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned Abhitech Energycon Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Abhitech Energycon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Amit N. Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Amit N. Shah CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned ARCA Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 90.7 Assigned Associated Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Associated Manufacturing Company TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Baba Structural Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69 Assigned Baba Structural Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Assigned Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 520 Reaffirmed Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bilpower Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Elete IFMR Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs* CRISIL AAA - Upgraded (SO) from CRISIL AA+ SO *Series A2 PTCs are entitled to a residual yield. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesh Grains Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 247 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Reaffirmed Gayathri Exports CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Gayathri Exports Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Gayathri Exports TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Assigned *includes sublimit for Letter of Credit and Bank guarantee for Rs. 20.0 Mn each. Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.6 Assigned Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Assigned Loan Fac Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 670 Assigned Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Image Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 145.0* Reaffirmed *include a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million of working capital demand loan and Rs.110.6 million of packing credit in foreign currency. Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 299.5# Reaffirmed #includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for export packing credit and Rs.20.00 million for foreign bill discounting. Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 100.00^ Reaffirmed Credit ^fully interchangeable with cash credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 million for inland letter of credit/foreign letter of credit/bank guarantee/buyer credit. Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1113.8 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 284.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL B- 290 Upgraded from CRISIL D JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL D JCBL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D K C Soni and Sons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended K C Soni and Sons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended K C Soni and Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac K C Soni and Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLA Foods (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended KLA Foods (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.3 Suspended Loan Fac KLA Foods (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.5 Suspended Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Lohiya Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with bank guarantee upto Rs.100 million. Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 100 Assigned Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 130 Assigned Loan Fac Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 220 Assigned Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Modern Education Society TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Mugrody Constructions CC CRISIL C 100 Assigned National Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 5.9 Assigned National Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 48.9 Assigned National Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.3 Assigned Loan Fac P. R. Patil CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 106 Assigned Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 272.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 1000 Loan Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 1150 Assigned Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 75 Assigned Loan Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 668.8 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 864 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1950 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 136 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 500 Assigned Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 500 Assigned Salarpuria Homes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 50 Assigned Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 340 Assigned Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 470 Assigned Loan Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 670 Assigned Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 320 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 150 Assigned Fac Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 105 Assigned Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 120 Assigned Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 60 Assigned Savitrimata Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 750 Assigned Fac Sejasmi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Sejasmi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee-TL CRISIL C 29.4 Reaffirmed Sejasmi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 69.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Electromelts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Softzone Tech Park Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Sri Aravindar Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 84.1 Suspended Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A2 PTCs* CRISIL AAA - Upgraded (SO) from CRISIL AA-(SO) *Series A2 PTCs are entitled to a residual yield. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Starwing Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended VA Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 92.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 718.9 Assigned Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2270 Assigned Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing Rupee TL CRISIL D 15.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)