Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
ABM International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 (Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 (Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 (Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Amurtha Textiles LOC CRISIL D 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Amurtha Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
ANS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 8.8 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Eskay-Bee International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Export packing credit
Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 263 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
HPC Electricals Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
* includes a sub limit of letter of credit of Rs.20 Million
Inarco Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Inarco Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Suspended
Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Jewelex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended
Jewelex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 116 Suspended
Jewelex International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 216 Suspended
Credit^
Jewelex International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jindal Hotels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL A4 154.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Suspended
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 25 Suspended
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 40 Suspended
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 55 Suspended
Credit
Keti Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Suspended
Keti Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with LC and BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with LC and BG
Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit!CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
!Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit%CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
%Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 100 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 6100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CRISIL A4+ 1400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed
Credit
Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac * #
* fully convertible with Packing Credit in foreign currency upto Rs.450 Million,# Fully
interchangeable with Packing Credit in foreign currency /packing credit limit/foreign bill
purchase upto Rs.130 Million
Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed
Credit
Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 31.8 Assigned
Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned
Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Pan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL
A4+
Pan International Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Pan International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pan International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 47 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A4 250 Suspended
Purchase
Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 600 Suspended
Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd Proposed packing CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
credit from CRISIL
A4+
Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sanghar Exports LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Shakeel Haider Engineers & ContractorsBG CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Suspended
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.150.0 Billion)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 14.5 Reaffirmed
Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended
Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Amurtha Textiles CC CRISIL D 33 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Amurtha Textiles LT Loan CRISIL D 45.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Ananda Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 182.5 Suspended
Ananda Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64.7 Suspended
ANS Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
B. D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Bildon Steels (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Bildon Steels (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Bildon Steels (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed
Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills (India) Pvt TL CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eskay-Bee International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 17.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 31 Assigned
against term
deposits
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Fac
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned
Loan Fac
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed
HPC Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Image Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Image Labels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed
Image Labels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Image Labels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inarco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Jewelex International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 48 Suspended
Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended
Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Keti Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Suspended
Keti Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 387.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BB+ 1415 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
M/s. Murali & Co. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned
M/s. Murali & Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), packing credit in foreign
currency (PCFC) and Post Shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC)
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC *** CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed
***Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC. Interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs.310
million
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit (BC) , Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank guarantee (BG) to
the extent of Rs.250 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC *^ CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed
*^ Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC ^^^ CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
^^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC and PSFC. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent
of Rs. 500 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC $ CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 250 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC $$ CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
$$ Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, BC, and LC to the extent of Rs. 300 million.
Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC $$$ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
$$$ Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, and BC
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC and WC demand CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed
loan #
# Interchangeable with LC and BG to the extent of Rs. 150 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed
Met Trade (India) Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency ##
## Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit in foreign currency. Interchangeable with
Cash credit to the extent of Rs. 300 million
Met Trade (India) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
packing credit ###
### Fully interchangeable with PCFC
Met Trade (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3550 Reaffirmed
MG Well Solutions Project InternationaBG CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
MG Well Solutions Project InternationaCC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
MG Well Solutions Project InternationaExport Packing CRISIL D 18 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Credit
MG Well Solutions Project InternationaLOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
MG Well Solutions Project InternationaLT Loan CRISIL D 48 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Modern Education Society TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries TL CRISIL B 35.7 Assigned
Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries CC CRISIL B 106.5 Assigned
Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25.3 Suspended
Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Niranjan Metallic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
Niranjan Metallic Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 669 Reaffirmed
Pawa Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended
Poabs Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Poabs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 525 Suspended
Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 400 Suspended
Precision Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Precision Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Suspended
Precision Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61 Suspended
Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 206 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Sanghar Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB 280 Suspended
Shakeel Haider Engineers & ContractorsOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Sharada Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Assigned
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 78.9 Suspended
Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 385.3 Suspended
Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 270 Suspended
Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended
Supreme Cot-Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 25.4 Suspended
Supreme Cot-Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 78.5 Suspended
Supreme Cot-Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 159.9 Suspended
Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bonds* CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
*To be transferred to TANGEDCO
Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 8000 Reaffirmed
** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO
Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO
Tamil Nadu Generation and DistributionBond Programme CRISIL A- (SO) 14000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
TANGEDCO Bond Programme CRISIL A- (SO) 14000 Reaffirmed
Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
* Includes the sublimit for packing Credit of Rs. 20.0 Million and foreign bill purchase of
Rs.20 Million
TNEB Bonds* CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
*To be transferred to TANGEDCO
TNEB Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 8000 Reaffirmed
** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO
TNEB Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO
Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Union Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 34700 Reaffirmed
Issue
Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Issue
Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed
Bond Issue
Velammal Subbiah Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Vikas Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended
Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned
Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 31.6 Assigned
Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
