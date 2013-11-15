Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned ABM International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 (Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 (Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 (Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Amurtha Textiles LOC CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Amurtha Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 ANS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 8.8 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Eskay-Bee International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Export packing credit Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 263 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed HPC Electricals Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended * includes a sub limit of letter of credit of Rs.20 Million Inarco Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Inarco Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Suspended Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Jewelex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended Jewelex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 116 Suspended Jewelex International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 216 Suspended Credit^ Jewelex International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 5 Suspended Loan Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL A4 154.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Suspended Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 25 Suspended Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 40 Suspended Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 55 Suspended Credit Keti Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Suspended Keti Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with LC and BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with LC and BG Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit!CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed !Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit%CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed %Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 100 million Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 6100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CRISIL A4+ 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac * # * fully convertible with Packing Credit in foreign currency upto Rs.450 Million,# Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in foreign currency /packing credit limit/foreign bill purchase upto Rs.130 Million Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 31.8 Assigned Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Pan International Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Pan International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pan International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 47 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Purchase Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 600 Suspended Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd Proposed packing CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded credit from CRISIL A4+ Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sanghar Exports LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Shakeel Haider Engineers & ContractorsBG CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Suspended Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.150.0 Billion) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 14.5 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Amurtha Textiles CC CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL C Amurtha Textiles LT Loan CRISIL D 45.8 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ananda Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 182.5 Suspended Ananda Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64.7 Suspended ANS Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed B. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Bildon Steels (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Bildon Steels (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Bildon Steels (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills (India) Pvt TL CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed Ltd Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Eskay-Bee International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 31 Assigned against term deposits Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Fac Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Loan Fac Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed HPC Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Image Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Image Labels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inarco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Jewelex International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 48 Suspended Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Kaybee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Suspended Loan Fac Keti Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Suspended Keti Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 387.5 Suspended Loan Fac Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BB+ 1415 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed M/s. Murali & Co. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned M/s. Murali & Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Mafatlal Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned Mafatlal Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Met Trade (India) Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and Post Shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC) Met Trade (India) Ltd CC *** CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed ***Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC. Interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs.310 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit (BC) , Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank guarantee (BG) to the extent of Rs.250 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC *^ CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed *^ Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Met Trade (India) Ltd CC ^^^ CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed ^^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC and PSFC. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs. 500 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC $ CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 250 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC $$ CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed $$ Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, BC, and LC to the extent of Rs. 300 million. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC $$$ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed $$$ Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, and BC Met Trade (India) Ltd CC and WC demand CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed loan # # Interchangeable with LC and BG to the extent of Rs. 150 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ## ## Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit in foreign currency. Interchangeable with Cash credit to the extent of Rs. 300 million Met Trade (India) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed packing credit ### ### Fully interchangeable with PCFC Met Trade (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3550 Reaffirmed MG Well Solutions Project InternationaBG CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd MG Well Solutions Project InternationaCC CRISIL D 2 Suspended Pvt Ltd MG Well Solutions Project InternationaExport Packing CRISIL D 18 Suspended Pvt Ltd Credit MG Well Solutions Project InternationaLOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd MG Well Solutions Project InternationaLT Loan CRISIL D 48 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Modern Education Society TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries TL CRISIL B 35.7 Assigned Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries CC CRISIL B 106.5 Assigned Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25.3 Suspended Mody Decora and Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended Loan Fac Niranjan Metallic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Niranjan Metallic Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 669 Reaffirmed Pawa Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Poabs Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Poabs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 525 Suspended Prathyusha Associates Shipping Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 400 Suspended Precision Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Precision Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Suspended Precision Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61 Suspended Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 206 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sanghar Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB 280 Suspended Shakeel Haider Engineers & ContractorsOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Sharada Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 78.9 Suspended Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 385.3 Suspended Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 270 Suspended Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended Loan Fac Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended Supreme Cot-Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 25.4 Suspended Supreme Cot-Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 78.5 Suspended Supreme Cot-Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 159.9 Suspended Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bonds* CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *To be transferred to TANGEDCO Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 8000 Reaffirmed ** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed ** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO Tamil Nadu Generation and DistributionBond Programme CRISIL A- (SO) 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd TANGEDCO Bond Programme CRISIL A- (SO) 14000 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed * Includes the sublimit for packing Credit of Rs. 20.0 Million and foreign bill purchase of Rs.20 Million TNEB Bonds* CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *To be transferred to TANGEDCO TNEB Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 8000 Reaffirmed ** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO TNEB Bonds** CRISIL A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed ** To be transferred to TANTRANSCO Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 34700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Velammal Subbiah Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Vikas Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 31.6 Assigned Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.4 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.