Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 15 & 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Creation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Annavaram Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed *includes interchangibility of Letter of Credit of Rs.40 Million Cravatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Cravatex Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Deekay Trexim (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 48 Suspended Credit Deekay Trexim (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Loan Fac Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Faqir Chand Vinod Kumar & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Genesys International Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Himachal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended IAP Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Suspended Isco Track Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG*# CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed *Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed *Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG@ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed *Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings Jindal Industries Ltd Proposed Short CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed -Term Bk Loan Fac Jindal Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Kim Steel Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kohinoor Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Exchange* * Fully Interchangeable Foreign Bill Discounting Kohinoor Carpets Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting /Foreign Bill Exchange of up to Rs.10 Million Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Suspended Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Manoj Kr. Anil Kr. Engineering Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended Mazda Concrete Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Mookiah & Sons BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Orbit Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 25.5 Assigned Forward Orbit Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.6 - Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1500.4 - Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Credit Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Negotiation Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Prasad Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Prasad Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Prasad Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Prashant Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Premco Rail Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1250 Suspended *Bank Guarantee includes a sub- Limit of Rs.200 Million for Letter of credit Prime Progression Export and Services Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Export and Services Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Suspended Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd Proposed packing CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded credit from CRISIL A4+ Reitz India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Royal Enterprises LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 860.5 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 1089.5 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Sai Service Station Ltd LOC & CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 21 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Reaffirmed Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Ramalingeswara Rice & Oil Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4 180 Suspended Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Supreme Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21.1 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 11.77 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.150.0 Billion) United Conveyor Corporation (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd United Conveyor Corporation (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Pvt Ltd Universal Medicap Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Suspended Discounting^ ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vela Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Yashveer Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Acme Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.4 Suspended Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 216 Reaffirmed Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 97 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Annavaram Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhavyaadev Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 134.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ BMC Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed BMC Ferrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed C M Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended C M Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Chandi Steel Corporation CC CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Chandi Steel Corporation TL CRISIL D 115 Suspended Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed CMS Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 308 Suspended Cravatex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Cravatex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dev Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dev Roadlines Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 252.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Devi Bottle Company CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Dolphin Promoters and Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Dolphin Promoters and Builders TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Faqir Chand Vinod Kumar & Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Gautam Buddha Health Care Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 4 Assigned Gautam Buddha Health Care Foundation TL CRISIL D 143.1 Assigned Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesys International Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Reaffirmed Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 87.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hem Motor Division Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Hem Motor Division Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Himachal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Himachal Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL B- 77.2 Suspended Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended IAP Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended IAP Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Suspended Loan Fac IAP Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 37.2 Suspended IAP Company Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 4 Suspended IDFC Super Saver Income Fund IDFC Super Saver CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund Interdril (Asia) Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended Interdril (Asia) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 270 Suspended Interdril (Asia) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 91.1 Suspended Interdril (Asia) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 230 Suspended Interdril (Asia) Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 350 Suspended Credit Isco Track Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan Jindal Industries Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan/##Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan/##Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan/##Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG*# CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings/# Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed JRP Infra Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.8 Assigned JRP Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.2 Assigned Loan Fac JRP Infra Ltd BG CRISIL B+ 20* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit. JRP Infra Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 138.2 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 295.8 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds - 800 Withdrawal Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds - 494.2 Withdrawal Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds - 1000 Withdrawal Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 895 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 770 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation bond programmes CRISIL AA-(SO) - Reaffirmed (KSFC) and Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Kim Steel Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Kim Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Loan Fac Kohinoor Carpets TL CRISIL B 12.7 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond Series XII-B CRISIL AA-(SO) 1003.1 Reaffirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond Series- XII C CRISIL AA-(SO) 677 Reaffirmed (Option II) Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond Series- XII C CRISIL AA-(SO) 198 Reaffirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 165.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.499.7 Million) Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Suspended Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Credit L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyer's credit, and packing credit in foreign currency L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A+ 11000 Reaffirmed L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Lambda Eastern Telecommunication Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Lambda Eastern Telecommunication Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Lambda Eastern Telecommunication Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45.2 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.9 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49.0* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.21.0 million for letter of credit Manoj Kr. Anil Kr. Engineering Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 190 Suspended Manoj Kr. Anil Kr. Engineering Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 27.9 Suspended Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 54.1 Suspended *Includes sublimit of Letter of credit Rs.10.00 Mn. Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.3 Suspended Mazda Concrete Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Meenakshi Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Assigned Mewar Polytex Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bills Purchase of Rs.32.0 Mn. Mewar Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mookiah & Sons CC CRISIL C 30 Suspended Mookiah & Sons LT Loan CRISIL C 4.4 Suspended NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1190 Assigned NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95.8 Assigned Omega Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Orbit Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 307.8 Assigned Orbit Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 235 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/export bill discounting of Rs. 210 million Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL B 106.2 - Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL B 214.2 - Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 52.5 - Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 38.5 Suspended PNS Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.5 Suspended Loan Fac PNS Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 53 Suspended Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Pradeep Structural Development Pvt CC CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Pradeep Structural Development Pvt SME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Prasad Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Prasad Corporation Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 39 Assigned *Foreign currency pre-shipment credit. Prashant Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Prashant Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Prashant Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Premco Rail Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Suspended Prime Progression Export and Services LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5* Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Buyers credit of Rs.50 Million R.R. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 123.3 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 72 Suspended * includes Foreign Currency Non Residential bank Deposit of Rs 60 million Rana Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Rana Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Rana Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reitz India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Royal Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CC@* CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, FBN, FBD, FBP, Letter of Credit & Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.150 million; Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.250 million,* Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loan, Foreign Bill Purchase and Packing Credit Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 581.3 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed loan# # Interchangeable with EPC, PCFC, EBD & EBN to the extent of Rs.775 million; Interchangeable with EPC,PCFC, FBP & FBD to the extent of Rs.375 million Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd External CRISIL A+ 183.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan* CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of foreign bill discounting of Rs.10.00 Million Sai Service Station Ltd CC CRISIL A 705 Reaffirmed Sangam Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SAS Braketech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 15 Suspended SAS Braketech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit SAS Braketech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended SAS Braketech Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.3 Suspended Satia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Suspended Satia Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 190 Suspended Satia Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Satia Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 47 Suspended Satia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 107.9 Suspended Loan Fac Satia Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 453.6 Suspended Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 86.3 Reaffirmed Shree Hrishikeshaya Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Hrishikeshaya Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Hrishikeshaya Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95.7 Suspended Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 93.5 Suspended SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Loan Fac Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52.3 Reaffirmed Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 3.7 Suspended Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.6 Reaffirmed Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Suspended Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtCC CRISIL B 235.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtLT Loan CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ramalingeswara Rice & Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Sri Ramalingeswara Rice & Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Subramaniam & Company CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 335.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 560 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 844.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Assigned Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.5 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 million for Inland letter of credit and bank guarantee (interchangeable with each other) Supreme Alloys Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 210 Suspended Supreme Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Suspended Supreme Alloys Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed Loan # #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 107.9 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 85000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10750 Reaffirmed Bond Traveltime Car Rental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 34700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Bond Issue United Conveyor Corporation (India) CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd United Conveyor Corporation (India) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd United Conveyor Corporation (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac United Conveyor Corporation (India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Ltd Universal Medicap Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Suspended Universal Medicap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 76 Suspended Loan Fac Universal Medicap Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 14 Suspended Credit Universal Medicap Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Vela Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 66 Suspended Yashveer Ceramics CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Yashveer Ceramics TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)