Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Arti Ship Breaking LOC CRISIL A4 260 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 CRISIL A1 Dabur India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Dawar Footwear Industries FCNR B ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dawar Footwear Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dawar Footwear Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 Designmate India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Dynamic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Dynamic Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Suspended Dynamic Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended Credit Dynamic Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million of Buyers credit. Eastern Foods P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Electronic Relays India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.8 Assigned Electronic Relays India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 280 Suspended Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kuku Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Credit Kuku Exports Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 52.5 Suspended Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals I Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals I Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Naveena Creations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Discounting Naveena Creations Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Naveena Creations Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Credit Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit S.S.S. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Sharad Constructions Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 100 Suspended Sitapuram Power Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal SPB Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned V.K. Gupta & Associates BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Discounting Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 540 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Artefact Projects Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Artefact Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Arti Ship Breaking CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Arti Ship Breaking Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Axis Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 451 Suspended Loan Fac Axis Educational Society TL CRISIL D 149 Suspended B K Threshers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 1000 Suspended B K Threshers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 950 Suspended Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgrade from CRISIL B- Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL D 417.8 Downgrade from CRISIL B- Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 362.2 Downgrade Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 45 Suspended Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 CRISIL A+ Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1160 CRISIL A+ CRR Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Dabur India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Designmate India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Dynamic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Dynamic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Dynamic Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Suspended Eastern Foods P Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Eastern Foods P Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Electronic Relays India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Electronic Relays India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Galaxy Cotton and Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Giovani Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.3 Suspended Giovani Fashions Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 28.7 Suspended Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed HLM India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26.5 Assigned HLM India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 25 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit & bank guarantee HLM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 108.5 Assigned Loan Fac Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 42 Suspended Info Services LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Suspended Info Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Instrument Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Instrument Technologies LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- JB Aluminium Extrusion CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended JB Aluminium Extrusion LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended JB Aluminium Extrusion LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Suspended KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900 Reaffirmed Kuku Exports TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals I Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Lok-Beta Pharmaceuticals I Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Mehrab N Irani & Company CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 737.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 167.5 Suspended Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac OUM Developers CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Purna Global Textiles Park Ltd TL CRISIL B- 144.6 Reaffirmed S.S.S. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended S.S.S. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Suspended Sabari's Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sabari's Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed Sai Bhaskar Irons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sai Bhaskar Irons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Bhaskar Irons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Sesa Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sesa Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sesa Minerals Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit. Sharad Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Sharad Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Ram Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sai Maruti Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL D 59 Downgraded Factory from CRISIL BB- Shree Sai Maruti Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Downgraded Factory Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Loan - 500 Withdrawn Sitapuram Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal SPB Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1910 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills TL CRISIL B 24 Suspended The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 94 Reaffirmed The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed * Includes the sublimit for packing Credit of Rs.20.0 Million and foreign bill purchase of Rs.20 Million. V.K. Gupta & Associates CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 187 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vangili Feeds TL CRISIL BB- 162.1 Assigned Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22 Suspended Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 19.8 Suspended Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Venketeswar Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 64.9 Reaffirmed Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.