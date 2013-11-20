Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Akzo Nobel India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed (Inland/Import) Ankit Steels BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Anunay Fab Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 215 Suspended Asian Tea & Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended *Includes bank guarantee sub-limit up to Rs.1.5 Million Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Line of Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended ^Standby line of credit may be availed as export packing credit and post shipment credit. Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Bharat Woven Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Caparo Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 DM Education & Research Foundation BG CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Excel Pack Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Excel Pack Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned F. Serajuddin Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Credit Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 59 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 141 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 900 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG***@ CRISIL A2 4335 Reaffirmed ***@Includes sublimit of Rs.459 million Letter of Credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG###@@ CRISIL A2 2635 Reaffirmed ###@@Includes sublimit of Rs.448 million Letter of credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG@@@ CRISIL A2 715 Reaffirmed @@@ Includes sublimit of Rs.165 million Letter of Credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG^^^^@@ CRISIL A2 255 Reaffirmed ^^^^@@ Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!@@ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed !!@@Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million of letter of credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!!@@ CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed !!!@@ Includes sublimit of Rs.310 million of letter of credit Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 #Sublimit with bank guarantee Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 52 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 620 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd Receivable CRISIL A3+ 242.5 Assigned Factoring Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 185 Assigned Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawn Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 900 Reaffirmed Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 470 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Micro Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed R D Tea Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Suspended Rajasthan Pulses LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sandhu Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.2 Suspended Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Shirdi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 430 Suspended Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72 Suspended Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned T. L. Verma and Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tan Prints (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward VDB Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1490 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- A D Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ABA Builders Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1400 Suspended AEZ Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 129.7 Suspended Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Suspended Amaresh Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 126 Assigned Amaresh Rice Mill BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Amaresh Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 63 Assigned Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Ankit Steels TL CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Ankit Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Ankit Steels CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Anunay Fab Ltd CC CRISIL C 792 Reaffirmed Anunay Fab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 68 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AP Genco 8.1% Bond Series - 417 Withdrawal I* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 AP Genco 8.15% Bond Series - 1888 Withdrawal II* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 AP Genco 8.4% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 3971 Reaffirmed II* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 AP Genco 7.8% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1324.4 Reaffirmed III* Reduced from Rs.5898 Million * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 AP Transco TL CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO) 239 Reaffirmed (Option B) AP Transco 11.6% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1510 Reaffirmed I/2002 (Option C) AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) 3550 Reaffirmed (Option B) AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 405 Reaffirmed (Option A) AP Transco 8.95% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1595 Reaffirmed I/2006 (Option B) AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1667 Reaffirmed II/2006 (Option A) AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1333 Reaffirmed II/2006 (Option B) APPFC Bond Series - 9.8 Withdrawal II/2000* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 173.5 Withdrawal I/2001* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 365.9 Withdrawal II/2001* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 1123.5 Withdrawal III/2001* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 999.7 Withdrawal IV/2001* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 585 Withdrawal V/2001* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 665.8 Withdrawal I/2002* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series - 473.8 Withdrawal II/2002* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 2441 Reaffirmed I/2004* (Reduced from Rs.5140 Million) * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 5972 Reaffirmed I/2005* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 10533 Reaffirmed I/2010* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 8983 Reaffirmed I&II/2011* (Reduced from Rs.10000 Million) * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 3141 Reaffirmed I/2012* (Reduced from Rs.9000 Million) * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed II/2012* APSFC 9.1% Bond Series - 500 Withdrawal I/2007* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed V/2012* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1290 Reaffirmed I/2008* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed III/2008* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1210 Reaffirmed IV/2010* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2013 ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 3700 Suspended ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1210 Suspended *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to Rs.150 Million ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 570.8 Suspended ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Asian Tea & Exports Ltd CC$ CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended $One way changeable to export packing credit and post shipment credit. Baashyaam Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 48.9 Suspended Baashyaam Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 451.1 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Woven Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned Bharat Woven Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Caparo Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Caparo Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 800 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 77.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Dhir Global Industria Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 45.4 Suspended Dhir Global Industria Pvt. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Purchase Dhir Global Industria Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 74.6 Suspended Dhir Global Industria Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Suspended Dhir Global Industria Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended DM Education & Research Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.2 Assigned Loan Fac DM Education & Research Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1402.8 Assigned DM Education & Research Foundation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5933.8 Suspended (Technopark) Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Excel Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Excel Pack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac G. S. Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 109.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 52.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 144.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 191.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Discounted Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange up to Rs.250 million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC#@ CRISIL BBB+ 248 Reaffirmed #@ Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign bill negotiation of Rs.248 million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 352 Reaffirmed @Includes Sub limit of Rs.200 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR (B) DL & Rs.37.5 million as Export packing credit/Post shipment credit Limit, One way Interchangebility from based limit to non fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$$@ CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed $$@ Includes Sub limit of Rs.120 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR/Export Packing Credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC^^@ CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed ^^@ Includes Sub limit of Rs.125 million as Working capital demand loan Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$@ CRISIL BBB+ 123 Reaffirmed $@Includes Sub limit of Rs.123 million Working capital demand loan and full Interchangebility from Fund based limit to non fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan**@ CRISIL BBB+ 720 Reaffirmed **@ includes Sub-limit of Rs.307.2 million FCNR Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan##@@ CRISIL BBB+ 992 Reaffirmed ##@@Includes Sub-limit of Rs.302.5 million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit in foreign currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 434.1 Reaffirmed Imperial Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Imperial Hospital and Research Centre LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 225.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 47.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable from Letter of credit to Cash Credit Indosolar Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 245 Suspended Indosolar Ltd CC* CRISIL D 625 Suspended * Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit Indosolar Ltd LOC CRISIL D 800 Suspended Indosolar Ltd TL CRISIL D 3680 Suspended Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75.5 Reaffirmed Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Lath Industries CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Lath Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Loan Fac Leeway Logistics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 275 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 310 Assigned *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) upto 80%. Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 230 Reaffirmed Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries TL CRISIL B 24.5 Assigned M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Micro Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 318.5 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL BBB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL BBB 209.8 Reaffirmed R D Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 96.4 Suspended R D Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac R D Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.8 Suspended Rainbow Children's Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Rainbow Children's Medicare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B 97.5 Suspended Rajasthan Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 92.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1077.8 Reaffirmed Sandhu Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended Sandhu Technocrats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Sethu Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 41.2 Assigned Sethu Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sethu Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shahwar Motives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shirdi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1500 Suspended Shirdi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shirdi Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1219.4 Suspended Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475.2 Suspended Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1202.8 Suspended Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 132.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 82.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectrum Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1805 Reaffirmed Sri Janardhan Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Sri Janardhan Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Sri Janardhan Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Janardhan Raw & Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.1 Assigned Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22 Assigned Sujan Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 174 Downgraded from CRISIL B T. L. Verma and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Tan Prints (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Tan Prints (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.4 Suspended Tirupati Buildings and Offices Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 2500 Suspended Vantech Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VDB Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended VDB Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 1510 Suspended VDB Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 600 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.