Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ardor International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400.00^^Assigned
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee
Ardor International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned
Forward
Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Banbury Exports (A Div. Of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Impex Pvt Ltd)
Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended
Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed
Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.140 million and with bank guarantee to
the extent of Rs.50 million
Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1190 Reaffirmed
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Indira Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Suspended
Indira Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Discounting
ION Exchange (India) Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 2680 Reaffirmed
ION Exchange (India) Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd
ION Exchange (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1370 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42 Suspended
Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 8 Suspended
Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 1.5 Suspended
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.72 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Enhanced from
Services Ltd Rs.40.0
Billion
Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Suspended
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Suspended
Credit*
*Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill
Discounting (Non LC).
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Suspended
Discounting*
*Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill
Discounting (Non LC).
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Suspended
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3 11.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Credit*
*Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill
Discounting (Non LC).
Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned
Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvBG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Assigned
Ltd
Quick N Safe Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 340 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
V Mart Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Suspended
Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ # 265 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Reaffirmed
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 407.5 Reaffirmed
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.885 million and with buyers' credit and
bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.700 million
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Buyers' Credit# CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Buyers' Credit
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed
Yazdani International (P) Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Yazdani International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Notice of
Credit withdrawal
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD FAAA Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alucopanel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70* Assigned
* includes sublimit of letter of credit facility of Rs.70 million
Alucopanel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anand Cranks CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Anand Cranks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 128.5 Suspended
Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200.0@ Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of Rs.600 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.800 million for letter of
credit, Rs.800 million for buyer's credit and Rs.200 million for bank g
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570.0** Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit, and Rs.250 million for buyer's
credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350.0@@ Reaffirmed
@@Includes sublimit of Rs.95 million for buyer's credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 877.5## Assigned
##Includes sublimit of Rs.635 million for letter of credit, and Rs.635 million for buyer's
credit
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 602.5^ Assigned
^Includes sublimit of Rs.312.5 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.420 million for letter of
credit, and Rs.420 million for buyer's credit
Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 152.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 42 Suspended
Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 186.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency to the extent of Rs.107.5 million
Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 38.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ecof Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Suspended
Ecof Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 111.6 Suspended
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Assigned
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29.7 Suspended
Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 350 Assigned
Fac
Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Assigned
Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 570.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 229.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indira Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended
Indira Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 130 Suspended
Credit*
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit
Indira Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
ION Exchange (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed
*Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd
ION Exchange (India) Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
*Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 0.75 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
*interchangeable with working capital demand loan
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1.25 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended
Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Suspended
Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Suspended
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 105.32 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.64 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Loan Fac
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works CC CRISIL BBB- 1050 Suspended
Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works TL CRISIL BBB- 1270.6 Suspended
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 7850 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 4252.1 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1331.9 Reaffirmed
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Suspended
Park Trust LT Loan -- 185 Suspended
Park Trust Overdraft Fac -- 10 Suspended
Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL D 292.1 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL D 477.9 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 154.7 Assigned
Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvCC CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Assigned
Ltd
Quick N Safe Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Suspended
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Saral Motors Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Saral Motors CC CRISIL BB- 6 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Saral Motors Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Saral Motors Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Saral Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji Industries-Visakhapatnam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Industries-Visakhapatnam TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1440 Reaffirmed
Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 200* Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.160 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.4 Million for Export
Packing Credit, Rs.4 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting, Rs.80 Million for Letter of Credit,
Rs.10 Million for Bank Guarantee and Rs.60 Million for Buyer's Credit
Total Packaging Services Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Total Packaging Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
V Mart Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Suspended
V Mart Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 45 Suspended
Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 405 Reaffirmed
Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ # 33 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 345 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 61.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 563.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LProposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Fac
Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 746.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 520.3 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 63.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ # 50 Reaffirmed
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1543.5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1200 million, with buyers' credit to
the extent of Rs.1150 million, with packing credit to the extent of
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2136.1 Reaffirmed
Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.40 million
Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyers' Credit to the extent of Rs.50
million, interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 177.2 Reaffirmed
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 141.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Western Thomson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Western Thomson (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
