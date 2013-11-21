Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400.00^^Assigned ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee Ardor International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned Forward Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Banbury Exports (A Div. Of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Impex Pvt Ltd) Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.140 million and with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1190 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Indira Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Suspended Indira Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Discounting ION Exchange (India) Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 2680 Reaffirmed ION Exchange (India) Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd ION Exchange (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42 Suspended Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 8 Suspended Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 1.5 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.72 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Enhanced from Services Ltd Rs.40.0 Billion Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 P A Footwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Suspended P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Credit* *Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC). P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Discounting* *Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC). P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Suspended P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3 11.7 Suspended Loan Fac P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Credit* *Fully Interchangeable within Export Packing Credit, Standby Line of Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC). Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1400 Reaffirmed Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvBG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Assigned Ltd Quick N Safe Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 340 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned V Mart Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ # 265 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 407.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.885 million and with buyers' credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.700 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 407.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.885 million and with buyers' credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.700 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed Discounting Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Buyers' Credit# CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers' Credit Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Yazdani International (P) Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Yazdani International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Notice of Credit withdrawal MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alucopanel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70* Assigned * includes sublimit of letter of credit facility of Rs.70 million Alucopanel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac facility of Rs.70 million Alucopanel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Anand Cranks CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Anand Cranks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 128.5 Suspended Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200.0@ Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.600 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.800 million for letter of credit, Rs.800 million for buyer's credit and Rs.200 million for bank g Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570.0** Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit, and Rs.250 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350.0@@ Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs.95 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 877.5## Assigned ##Includes sublimit of Rs.635 million for letter of credit, and Rs.635 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 602.5^ Assigned ^Includes sublimit of Rs.312.5 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.420 million for letter of credit, and Rs.420 million for buyer's credit Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Fac Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 42 Suspended Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 186.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency to the extent of Rs.107.5 million Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ecof Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Suspended Ecof Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 111.6 Suspended Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Assigned Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.5 Assigned Loan Fac Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29.7 Suspended Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Assigned Loan Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 350 Assigned Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Assigned Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 570.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 229.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indira Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Indira Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 130 Suspended Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Indira Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Loan Fac ION Exchange (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd ION Exchange (India) Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 0.75 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd *interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1.25 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Suspended Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Suspended Loan Fac Lustra Print Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 105.32 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.64 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works CC CRISIL BBB- 1050 Suspended Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works TL CRISIL BBB- 1270.6 Suspended Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 7850 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 4252.1 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1331.9 Reaffirmed Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Suspended Park Trust LT Loan -- 185 Suspended Park Trust Overdraft Fac -- 10 Suspended Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL D 292.1 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL D 477.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 154.7 Assigned Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills PvCC CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Assigned Ltd Quick N Safe Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Suspended Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 315 Suspended Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 315 Suspended Saral Motors Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Saral Motors CC CRISIL BB- 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Saral Motors Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Saral Motors Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Saral Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Industries-Visakhapatnam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Balaji Industries-Visakhapatnam TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1440 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 200* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.160 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.4 Million for Export Packing Credit, Rs.4 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting, Rs.80 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.10 Million for Bank Guarantee and Rs.60 Million for Buyer's Credit Total Packaging Services Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 200* Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.160 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.4 Million for Export Packing Credit, Rs.4 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting, Rs.80 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.10 Million for Bank Guarantee and Rs.60 Million for Buyer's Credit Total Packaging Services Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned V Mart Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Suspended V Mart Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 45 Suspended Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 405 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ # 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 345 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 61.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 563.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LProposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 746.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 520.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 63.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ # 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1543.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1200 million, with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.1150 million, with packing credit to the extent of Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2136.1 Reaffirmed Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.40 million Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyers' Credit to the extent of Rs.50 million, interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 177.2 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 141.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Western Thomson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Western Thomson (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 