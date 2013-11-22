Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries & Services Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable facility Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A3 660 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Akshara Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BA4+ **Includes a sub-limit of Rs.9.0 Million for bank guarantee Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 330 - ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.40.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A2 170 - *#Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Darcl Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 280 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Fiat India Automobiles Ltd BG CRISIL A1 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit** **100% interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting (non-LC limits) Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting (Non-LOC ) Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 460 Reaffirmed *Rs.30 Million interchangeability with foreign bill discounting (non-LC limits) Indian affiliates of Rabobank group Intraday Limit CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luke Export Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Discounting Luke Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * includes a sublimit of 20 Million in foreign currency M R K R Constructions and Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A3 50 - Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A3 20 - Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rahman Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded Credit@ from CRISIL A2 @ Interchangeable with each other up to Rs.250 Million, Interchangeable with each other up to Rs.200 Million Rahman Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 750 Upgraded Purchase@ from CRISIL A2 @ Interchangeable with each other up to Rs.250 Million Rahman Industries Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.50 Million,Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.20 Million Rahman Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2+ 380 Upgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A2 Rahman Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power IndustrieLOC & BG CRISIL A4 195.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Small Industries Development Bank of CP CRISIL A1 20000 Reaffirmed India (Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion) Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 - Transrail Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10$ Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 170^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of Rs.136 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan, includes sublimit of Rs.120 Million for Foreign Currency Working Capital demand Loan, Includes sub limit of Rs.150 Million for Buyers Credit, Includes sub limit of Rs.150 Million for Import Loan, Includes sublimit of Rs.170 Million for Import Letter of Credit; Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100* Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.100Million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries & Services Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Akshara Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20.0 Million for bill discounting Akshara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 139.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 5.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 - *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.90.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 - #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 650 - Bharat Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 - Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 13.3 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.7 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit Darcl Logistics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dominion Diamond (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls TL CRISIL B 16.6 Assigned Dynomerk Controls Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.4 Assigned Loan Fac Dynomerk Controls CC CRISIL B 19 Assigned Fiat India Automobiles Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3334 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fiat India Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5666 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ GH Induction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended Loan Fac Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Indian affiliates of Rabobank group CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2 Reaffirmed Indian affiliates of Rabobank group CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2 Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Luke Export TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned M R K R Constructions and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB M R K R Constructions and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 2623 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3.225 Billion)* Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 60 - Northland Rubber Mills TL CRISIL BBB- 10 - Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rahman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Raigarh Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power IndustrieCC CRISIL B+ 340 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power IndustrieProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.5 Upgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power IndustrieTL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Regent Education & Research FoundationTL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd Fund Based Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Reaffirmed S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed * The cash credit limit of the firm is Rs.100 Million and the remaining amount is 'inventory pledge loan' available to the firm S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.7 Reaffirmed S. I. Patel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed S. I. Patel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Fertilizers & Phosphates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 178.6 Assigned Sai Fertilizers & Phosphates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Sai Fertilizers & Phosphates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Mahabir Dyeing and Printing MillsCC CRISIL BB- 250 - Pvt Ltd Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 60350 Reaffirmed India (Reduced from Rs.74.05 Billion) Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B 443.7 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Assigned Star Royal Distributors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 - Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 - Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 - Loan Fac Transrail Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned Loan Fac Transrail Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed * Packing credit of Rs.20 million as sub limit of cash credit Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.