Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded From CRISIL D Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Bhanu Farms Ltd BG CRISIL A4 41.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Binanda Kalita BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 975 Downgraded From CRISIL A2 Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 85 Downgraded Pur-Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2 Driplex Water Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1155 Downgraded From CRISIL A2 Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1190 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 51.9 Upgraded Forward from CRISIL A3 GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 380 Reaffirmed *One way inter changeability PC limit to FDBP/FUDBP limit to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 440 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 335 Reaffirmed Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 M.L.Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed Neccon Power and Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1950 Downgraded From CRISIL A3 Neccon Power and Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 54.2 Upgraded From CRISIL D Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments Proposed BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Rama Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Rani International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 38 Assigned Research Centre V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 51.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 186 Upgraded From CRISIL A4 Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed VVV Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed A P Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed A.K. Builders CC CRISIL C 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhanu Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded From CRISIL D Bhanu Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.3 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Bhanu Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Binanda Kalita CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Brainer Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 367.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Brainer Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B 547.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Brainer Impex Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Cheerans Structurals CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Dillip Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Assigned Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20.5 Assigned Gauri Sai Ware House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned Loan Fac Gauri Sai Ware House TL CRISIL B- 73.2 Assigned GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 198.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 39.3 Reaffirmed Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded From CRISIL B+ Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.5.0 Million for Inland/Import Letter of Credit Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 16.9 Reaffirmed Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.1* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Rs.32 Million for Buyer's Credit. M.L.Exports CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million of packing credit Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 79.2 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 117.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ML Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 74 Reaffirmed MSPL Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL D MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Neccon Power and Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 265 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Parth Thread Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Parth Thread Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.8 Reaffirmed Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL B- 51 Upgraded from CRISIL D # includes Sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs.15.0 Million Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 295 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 266 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290.1 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 543.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghupreet Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Raghupreet Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.5 Assigned Raghupreet Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Raghupreet Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.5 Assigned Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25.8 Reaffirmed Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed * The cash credit limit of the firm is Rs.100 Million and the remaining amount is 'inventory pledge loan' available to the firm S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Sahara India Medical Institute Ltd TL CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed Saraswati Educational Charitable TrustTL CRISIL BB- 124 Assigned Saraswati Educational Charitable TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned Loan Fac The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Deferred Payment CRISIL A 460 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Guarantee The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing LT Loan CRISIL A 1392.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 127.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Loan Fac Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Research Centre Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital & CC CRISIL BBB 12 Assigned Research Centre V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded From CRISIL B+ V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Fac Wavetronic Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded From CRISIL B+ Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)