Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Credit Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 33 Assigned Alfa Steel Building Solutions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Alfa Steel Building Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Andhra Marine Services and Exports LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Associated Biotech LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association BG CRISIL A1 95 Suspended Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Loan Fac Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bill Purchase Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Chemline India Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed * fully interchangebale with Buyers credit Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Gemus Engineering Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8 Reassigned Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 259.6 Reaffirmed Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Insectisides Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100^ Suspended ^ Sub-Limit: Bank gurantee Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55.3 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 83.6 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3 3 Suspended Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Meenu Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Meenu Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Meenu Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Suspended Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Suspended Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150# Reaffirmed # Includes Sub-Limit of Rs.30 Million of Bank Guarantee & Buyers credit of Rs.30 Million. Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Ltd Inland CRISIL A2 125 Reaffirmed Oswal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 170 Suspended Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.1 Suspended Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A3 62.8 Suspended Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Suspended SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned SLT Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between LC and BG Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95.3 Assigned Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 36 Assigned Credit Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Assigned Loan Fac Alfa Steel Building Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Alfa Steel Building Solutions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 47.2 Reaffirmed Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Andhra Marine Services and Exports LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Andhra Marine Services and Exports LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Aryan Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Assigned Aryan Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Associated Biotech CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed *Includes bank guarantee and FLC also Associated Biotech TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Balaji Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Bapuji Educational Association CC CRISIL A 150 Suspended Bapuji Educational Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 245 Suspended Loan Fac Bapuji Educational Association TL CRISIL A 210 Suspended Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Outlook Ltd revised from Stable and Rating Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 55.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Chowdary Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 68.4 Reaffirmed Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Garad Logistic TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned Garad Logistic CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned Garad Logistic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Gemus Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 95.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 256 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1324.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 236.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 188 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Insectisides Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220* Suspended * Sub -Limit :Bill purchase HSBC Capital Protection Oriented Fund Mutual Fund CRISIL AAA SO Reaffirmed Series I Plan I Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports TL CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 115.8 Reaffirmed Limits K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D K. K. R. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.6 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL C K.K.R. Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 83 Upgraded from CRISIL D K.K.R. Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33* Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D *Includes sublimit of Rs10.00 Million for packing credit and Rs10.00 Million for bills discounting Kamal Motors Prop. Reliable AutomotiveInventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Fac Kamal Motors Prop. Reliable AutomotiveCC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Kamal Motors Prop. Reliable AutomotiveElectronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Financing Schemee-DFS Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Suspended Karthika Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from CRISIL C Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Credit Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13.9 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 101.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A4+ Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 350 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Leo Fasteners LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 188.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Leo Fasteners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 71.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang BG CRISIL D 12.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang CC CRISIL D 34 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mansa Devi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Mansa Devi Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mansa Devi Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-Limit of Rs.30 Million of Packing Credit, Documentary Demand-cum-Usance Bills Purchase/ Discount limit under L/Cs of Rs.50 million & Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased (FDBP)/ Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased (FUDBP) (within CCH) of Rs.40 Million. Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 126 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 156.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Glazes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended Oswal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended P. J. Exports CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B+ P. J. Exports Inland CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 155.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended Loan Fac Phalanx Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Loan Fac Phalanx Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 225 Assigned Phalanx Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Pinkku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 136* Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes a sublimit of Rs.30 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs. 25 million of bill discounting Limit Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 114 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Suspended Pooja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.6 Suspended Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Rahul Ion-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Rahul Ion-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Rama Agro & Food Products CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Rama Agro & Food Products TL CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh & Co. LOC and BG CRISIL BB+ 625 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed S. N. Rice Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D S. N. Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 1.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saudagar Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Saudagar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Saudagar Enterprises Post-Shipment CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Credit Saudagar Enterprises Pre-Shipment CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Saudagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Senso Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.5 Assigned Senso Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Senso Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Suspended Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 742.7 Suspended Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3052.8 Suspended SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned SLT Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sona Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sri Thirunavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10.2 Suspended Educational & Charitable Trust Sri Thirunavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi TL CRISIL BBB- 99 Suspended Educational & Charitable Trust Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.9 Assigned Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sunny Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sunny Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 373 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunny Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sunny Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Tejraj Promoters and Builders TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 34.2 Suspended Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)