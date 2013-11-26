Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned
Credit
Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 33 Assigned
Alfa Steel Building Solutions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Alfa Steel Building Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Andhra Marine Services and Exports LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Associated Biotech LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Associated Biotech Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Bapuji Educational Association BG CRISIL A1 95 Suspended
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Bill Purchase
Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Chemline India Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
* fully interchangebale with Buyers credit
Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Gemus Engineering Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8 Reassigned
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 259.6 Reaffirmed
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Insectisides Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100^ Suspended
^ Sub-Limit: Bank gurantee
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55.3 Reaffirmed
Jagdambay Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 83.6 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3 3 Suspended
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Meenu Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
Meenu Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Meenu Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Suspended
Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Suspended
Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150# Reaffirmed
# Includes Sub-Limit of Rs.30 Million of Bank Guarantee & Buyers credit of Rs.30 Million.
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Orient Glazes Ltd Inland CRISIL A2 125 Reaffirmed
Oswal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 170 Suspended
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned
Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.1 Suspended
Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A3 62.8 Suspended
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Suspended
SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
SLT Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
*Full interchangeability between LC and BG
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
The Western India Plywoods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95.3 Assigned
Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 36 Assigned
Credit
Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alfa Steel Building Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Alfa Steel Building Solutions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 47.2 Reaffirmed
Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alfa Steel Building Solutions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Andhra Marine Services and Exports LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Andhra Marine Services and Exports LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Aryan Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Aryan Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Associated Biotech CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Associated Biotech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
*Includes bank guarantee and FLC also
Associated Biotech TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Balaji Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Bapuji Educational Association CC CRISIL A 150 Suspended
Bapuji Educational Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 245 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bapuji Educational Association TL CRISIL A 210 Suspended
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Outlook
Ltd revised
from Stable and
Rating Reaffirmed
Chemline India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 55.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Chowdary Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 68.4 Reaffirmed
Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned
Garad Logistic TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned
Garad Logistic CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned
Garad Logistic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gemus Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 95.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 256 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1324.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 236.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A-
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 188 Reaffirmed
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Insectisides Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220* Suspended
* Sub -Limit :Bill purchase
HSBC Capital Protection Oriented Fund Mutual Fund CRISIL AAA SO Reaffirmed
Series I Plan I
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Jagdambay Exports TL CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed
Jagdambay Exports CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 115.8 Reaffirmed
Limits
K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
K. K. R. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.6 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL D
K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
K.K.R. Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 83 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
K.K.R. Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33* Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
*Includes sublimit of Rs10.00 Million for packing credit and Rs10.00 Million for bills
discounting
Kamal Motors Prop. Reliable AutomotiveInventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd Fac
Kamal Motors Prop. Reliable AutomotiveCC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Kamal Motors Prop. Reliable AutomotiveElectronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd Financing
Schemee-DFS
Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Suspended
Karthika Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Credit
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13.9 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 101.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
Negotiation from CRISIL
A4+
Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Leo Fasteners LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 188.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Leo Fasteners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 71.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A-
M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang BG CRISIL D 12.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang CC CRISIL D 34 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mansa Devi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Mansa Devi Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mansa Devi Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed
Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200* Reaffirmed
*Includes Sub-Limit of Rs.30 Million of Packing Credit, Documentary Demand-cum-Usance Bills
Purchase/ Discount limit under L/Cs of Rs.50 million & Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased
(FDBP)/ Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased (FUDBP) (within CCH) of Rs.40 Million.
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 126 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Orient Glazes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Orient Glazes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 156.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Orient Glazes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended
Oswal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
P. J. Exports CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL B+
P. J. Exports Inland CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 155.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended
Loan Fac
Phalanx Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Phalanx Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 225 Assigned
Phalanx Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned
Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Pinkku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 136* Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.30 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs. 25 million of bill
discounting Limit
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 114 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Suspended
Pooja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.6 Suspended
Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed
Rahul Ion-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Rahul Ion-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Rama Agro & Food Products CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Rama Agro & Food Products TL CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed
Ranjit Singh & Co. LOC and BG CRISIL BB+ 625 Reaffirmed
Ranjit Singh & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
S. N. Rice Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
S. N. Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 1.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Saudagar Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Saudagar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Saudagar Enterprises Post-Shipment CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Saudagar Enterprises Pre-Shipment CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Saudagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Senso Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.5 Assigned
Senso Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned
Senso Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Suspended
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 742.7 Suspended
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3052.8 Suspended
SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
SLT Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Sona Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Sri Thirunavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10.2 Suspended
Educational & Charitable Trust
Sri Thirunavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi TL CRISIL BBB- 99 Suspended
Educational & Charitable Trust
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.9 Assigned
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sunny Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sunny Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 373 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunny Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sunny Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
Tejraj Promoters and Builders TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
The Western India Plywoods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended
The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 34.2 Suspended
Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
