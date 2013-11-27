Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Suspended
Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed
Amber Electrotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned
Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Analco India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned
Anjani Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Ayurvet Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Reassigned
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20** Suspended
**Interchangeale with Bank Gurantee
Bharat Chemical LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1600 Suspended
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed
Castron Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 17.5 Suspended
Control Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended
Control Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended
Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Suspended
Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
G.C. Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.6 Reassigned
Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Geethalaya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed
Credit
Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed
Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18.1 Reaffirmed
Hemlines Textile Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended
Purchase
Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL
A4+
Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 156.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Jay Bhawani Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Kamakhya (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Kaypee Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reassigned
Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Menon and Menon Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 395 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 735 Reaffirmed
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Suspended
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 43 Suspended
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed
Punihani International BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
Punihani International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Punihani International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Punihani International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
R.K. Transport & Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Purchase @
@ Includes sublimit of Rs.750 million for packing credit;
out of the total Rs.2300 million, Rs.2000 million (Rs. 600 million sub-limit)
are of Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd
Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd BG CRISIL A3 166.8 Suspended
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800**** Reaffirmed
****includes sublimit of letter of credit Rs.10.0 Million
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300*****Reaffirmed
*****includes sublimit of letter of credit Rs. 50.0 Million
Sai Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Sai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Suspended
Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Suspended
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.2 Reaffirmed
Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Suspended
Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 45 Suspended
* Includes both Local and foreign
Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Sturdy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1419 Reaffirmed
Sturdy Industries Ltd Proposed Non Fund CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Based Bk Fac
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Taparia Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Taparia Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended
TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and letter of credit
TATA Sky Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of Rs.1.5 billion for purchase invoicing financing,
Rs.0.5 billion for short-term loan and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
The Automotive Research Association ofBG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
India
The Automotive Research Association ofLOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed
India
Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Suspended
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 165 Reaffirmed
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.7 Suspended
Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed
Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amber Electrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Analco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned
Anjani Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned
Anjani Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anjani Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Anjani Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned
Atlas PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Atlas PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Ayurvet Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
* Includes LC/BG sub-limit of Rs.10 Million and foreign
bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.10 Million.
Ayurvet Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40* Suspended
* Interchangeable withworking capital demand loan
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18 Suspended
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bharat Chemical Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Bombay Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
BBB
BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Fac
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 245 Reaffirmed
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 346 Reaffirmed
Castron Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Cheran Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11.5 Assigned
Cheran Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
Cheran Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Control Print Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.4 Suspended
Control Print Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Control Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Delta Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Delta Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Delta Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Delta Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed
Delta Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Development Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.4 Reaffirmed
Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed
Development Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 106 Upgraded
Credit from
CRISIL BB+
Dhanera Diamonds Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 82 Upgraded
credit from
CRISIL BB+
Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 514 Upgraded
Credit from
CRISIL BB+
Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 378 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB+
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12715 Reaffirmed
Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
G.C. Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
G.C. Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.1 Reaffirmed
G.C. Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35.8 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Govind Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 286 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL D 12.6 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.9 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 36 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 366.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Govind Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.8 Assigned
Govind Rubber Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 210 Assigned
Hemlines Textile Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 83.6 Suspended
Jay Bhawani Metal Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Jay Bhawani Metal Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
K Soni Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kamakhya (India) Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Kamakhya (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.6 Suspended
Kamakhya (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kaypee Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
Kaypee Traders CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned
Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 194.5 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Koyili Hospital TL CRISIL D 104.5 Assigned
Koyili Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Koyili Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
LSR Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from
CRISIL
BBB-
Menon and Menon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
Menon and Menon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended
Loan Fac
Menon and Menon Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended
Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended
Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 757.8 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 9.1 Assigned
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Assigned
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Suspended
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.3 Suspended
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 133 Suspended
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 16.7 Suspended
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 168 Suspended
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed
Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9590 Downgraded
from
CRISIL
BBB
Punihani International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.K. Transport & Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1710 Suspended
Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50** Reaffirmed
**fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150*** Reaffirmed
***fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
S.J. Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 205 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit
S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Construction Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Discounting
Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 21 Reaffirmed
Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 207.3 Reaffirmed
Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 900 Assigned
Shri Ram Educational Trust CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Shri Ram Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 73.2 Suspended
Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 43 Suspended
Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from
CRISIL
BBB-
Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL
BBB-
Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL
BBB-
Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Sriniketan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Sriniketan Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Stellar Information Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Stellar Information Systems Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 44.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Stellar Information Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Sturdy Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 1447.5 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30 Million
Sturdy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 422.8 Reaffirmed
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 474.8 Assigned
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 167.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Assigned
Taparia Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Suspended
Taparia Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1220 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.0.75 billion for purchase bill discounting,
Rs.2 billion for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A 2110 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 3450 Reaffirmed
##Includes sub limit of Rs.0.4 billion of working capital demand loan
and balance interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities
TATA Sky Ltd LOC** CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs.2.5 billion with short-term loan
and Rs.3.5 billion with buyer's credit
TATA Sky Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan
The Shetkari Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL D 195 Reaffirmed
Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed
Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit of Overdraft of Rs.15 Million
Unique Social Equality CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Unique Social Equality Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.160.0 Million
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
VRS Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 58.6 Assigned
VRS Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
VRS Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
