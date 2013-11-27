Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Suspended Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Amber Electrotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Analco India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ayurvet Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Reassigned Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20** Suspended **Interchangeale with Bank Gurantee Bharat Chemical LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1600 Suspended BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Castron Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 17.5 Suspended Control Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Control Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended G.C. Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.6 Reassigned Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Geethalaya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Credit Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18.1 Reaffirmed Hemlines Textile Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended Purchase Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 156.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jay Bhawani Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Kamakhya (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3 15 Suspended *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Kaypee Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reassigned Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Menon and Menon Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 395 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 735 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Suspended Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 43 Suspended Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Punihani International BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Punihani International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Punihani International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Punihani International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport & Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed Purchase @ @ Includes sublimit of Rs.750 million for packing credit; out of the total Rs.2300 million, Rs.2000 million (Rs. 600 million sub-limit) are of Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd BG CRISIL A3 166.8 Suspended Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800**** Reaffirmed ****includes sublimit of letter of credit Rs.10.0 Million Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300*****Reaffirmed *****includes sublimit of letter of credit Rs. 50.0 Million Sai Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Sai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Suspended Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Suspended ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.2 Reaffirmed Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Suspended Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 45 Suspended * Includes both Local and foreign Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sturdy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1419 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd Proposed Non Fund CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Taparia Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Taparia Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and letter of credit TATA Sky Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs.1.5 billion for purchase invoicing financing, Rs.0.5 billion for short-term loan and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit The Automotive Research Association ofBG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed India The Automotive Research Association ofLOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed India Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Suspended Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.3 Suspended Loan Fac Agarwal Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.7 Suspended Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Electrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Analco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Anjani Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Atlas PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Atlas PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ayurvet Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed * Includes LC/BG sub-limit of Rs.10 Million and foreign bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.10 Million. Ayurvet Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40* Suspended * Interchangeable withworking capital demand loan Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18 Suspended Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Chemical Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bombay Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended BVSR Construction Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Fac BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 245 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 346 Reaffirmed Castron Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Cheran Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11.5 Assigned Cheran Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Cheran Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Control Print Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.4 Suspended Control Print Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Control Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.6 Suspended Loan Fac Delta Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Development Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.4 Reaffirmed Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Development Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 106 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Dhanera Diamonds Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 82 Upgraded credit from CRISIL BB+ Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 514 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 378 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12715 Reaffirmed Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Frontier Alloys Steel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended G.C. Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed G.C. Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.1 Reaffirmed G.C. Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Govind Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 286 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL D 12.6 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.9 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 36 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 366.5 Assigned Loan Fac Govind Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.8 Assigned Govind Rubber Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 210 Assigned Hemlines Textile Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 83.6 Suspended Jay Bhawani Metal Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Jay Bhawani Metal Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended K Soni Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kamakhya (India) Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Kamakhya (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.6 Suspended Kamakhya (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kaypee Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Kaypee Traders CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 194.5 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Koyili Hospital TL CRISIL D 104.5 Assigned Koyili Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Assigned Koyili Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB LSR Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Menon and Menon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Menon and Menon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended Loan Fac Menon and Menon Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 757.8 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 9.1 Assigned Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Assigned Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.9 Assigned Loan Fac Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Suspended Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.3 Suspended Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.2 Suspended Loan Fac Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 133 Suspended Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 16.7 Suspended Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 168 Suspended Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Suspended Loan Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9590 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Punihani International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.K. Transport & Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1710 Suspended Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50** Reaffirmed **fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Relcon Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Relcon Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150*** Reaffirmed ***fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed S.J. Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 205 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Construction Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Discounting Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63 Suspended Loan Fac Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 21 Reaffirmed Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 207.3 Reaffirmed Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 900 Assigned Shri Ram Educational Trust CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Shri Ram Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 73.2 Suspended Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 43 Suspended Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sriniketan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Sriniketan Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Loan Fac Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Stellar Information Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications Stellar Information Systems Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 44.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications Stellar Information Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sturdy Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 1447.5 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30 Million Sturdy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 422.8 Reaffirmed Surya Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 474.8 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 167.7 Assigned Loan Fac Surya Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Assigned Taparia Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Suspended Taparia Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended Loan Fac TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1220 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.0.75 billion for purchase bill discounting, Rs.2 billion for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A 2110 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 3450 Reaffirmed ##Includes sub limit of Rs.0.4 billion of working capital demand loan and balance interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities TATA Sky Ltd LOC** CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.2.5 billion with short-term loan and Rs.3.5 billion with buyer's credit TATA Sky Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan The Shetkari Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL D 195 Reaffirmed Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Overdraft of Rs.15 Million Unique Social Equality CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Unique Social Equality Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.160.0 Million Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Assigned Loan Fac VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned VRS Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 58.6 Assigned VRS Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned VRS Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.