Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Engineering & Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Creations BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Danish Export Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 withdrawal Discounting Danish Export Corporation Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5.5 withdrawal Danish Export Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 withdrawal Elan Auto India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers (India) PvtBG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Assigned Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL A4 265 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 - Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 - Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL A4 * Includes a sublimit of Packing Credit Foreign Currency of 20.0 Million. And 15.0 Million of buyer's credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Master Business Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL D 460 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nexo Industries Ltd LOC#^ CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^ Interchangeable with foreign letter of credit#interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Fac Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 withdrawal Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned RR Kabel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 RR Kabel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 SCM Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Discounting SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 withdrawal Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 withdrawal Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 withdrawal Shailja Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shivnath Tractors BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned S R Log Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Taneja Developers and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 177.8 Reaffirmed (Panipat) Ltd Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30039.2 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 810 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 13500 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Credit Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Aarti Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 950 Reaffirmed Amrit Engineering & Foundry Works CC CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amrit Engineering & Foundry Works TL CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagawathi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bhagawathi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Birmi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Birmi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Birmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Cotton Asia Textile Industries CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Cotton Asia Textile Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Creations CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Danish Export Corporation WC TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 withdrawal Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 106 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 596 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 378 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Elan Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers (India) PvtCC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Gopal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 128.5 Assigned Him Pack Well TL CRISIL BB+ 9.25 Reaffirmed Him Pack Well CC CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *IncludeRs.20 Million of bank Guarantee as sub limit. Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd External CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* *The total sanction of the ECB has been USD 10 Million Jyoti Threads (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jyoti Threads (India) Ltd TL** CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ** Includes sublimit of Rs.128 million of one- time letter of credit. K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd Credit K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 - Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 - Loan Fac Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Credit** CRISIL B+ **Includes a sublimit of 5.0 Million Cash credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 149 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Master Business Enterprises CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Nexo Industries Ltd CC *@ CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- @ Interchangeable with Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) up to Rs.150 million*Interchangeable with PCFC of Rs.150 Million Nexo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Rasbihari Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 withdrawal Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150* Reaffirmed -* Includes export packing credit limit of Rs.40 million which is fully interchangeable with the cash credit limit.#* Includes Letter of credit limit of Rs.50 million which is also fully interchangeable with the cash credit limit ,Includes export packing credit limit of Rs.30.00 million which is fully interchangeable with the cash credit limit Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 595 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 185.7 Assigned RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ RR Kabel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 840^ Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, working capital demand loan and FCNR RR Kabel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, and working capital demand loan RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 910 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S R Log Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ S.R.Worth Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.R.Worth Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ SCM Garments Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB- 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB # One way interchangeability from Cash Credit to Letter of credit to the tune of Rs102.50 Million with a maximum Letter of credit limit of Rs.150.00 Million SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 25 Downgraded Credit @ from CRISIL BBB @ Sub limit with Cash Credit SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Fully interchangeable to Cash Credit SCM Garments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 30.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 144.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 253.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 withdrawal Shailja Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shailja Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned Loan Fac Shivnath Tractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Shivnath Tractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned STS Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Suyog Development Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Suyog Development Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Taneja Developers and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 322.2 Reaffirmed (Panipat) Ltd Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 1600 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 2497 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 101553.8Reaffirmed The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA - Assigned Rating Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 1500 - Vacmet India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 290 - Vacmet India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 - Vacmet India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 310 - Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd TL CRISIL D 260 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)