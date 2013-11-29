Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 257.5 Reaffirmed Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashish Chemicals BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Austin Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^Letter of credit has an Overdraft sublimit of Rs.30 Million Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3+ D A Jhaveri Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 D A Jhaveri Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 D A Jhaveri Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Dee Development Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Dee Development Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 19.5 Reaffirmed Credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which, Rs.1500 million is interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan^^ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, and buyers credit. Famina Knit Fabs BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Famina Knit Fabs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Purchase Famina Knit Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 198 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC and BG @ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed @ Includes Rs.1650 million as sub-limit for foreign guarantee (performance/financial)/Standby letter of credit facility. IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Rating Watch Credit with Developing Implications Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 121.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Menon Pistons Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Suspended Menon Pistons Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Ori Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations BG CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patel Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Printlink Computer and Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Printwell International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 675 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PVR Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Raksha TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Sharda Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3210 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3210 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned @Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyers credit Triton Valves Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 68.9 Assigned Loan Fac Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A2 155 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed ZKL Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 304.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ashish Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Gold Card Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automatic Electric Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Crescent Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 1850 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Letter of credit is fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Dayanand Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Dayanand Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 800 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 520 Withdrawal Devki Enterprise TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 800 Downgraded from CRISIL AA E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL AA E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL AA E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 3120 Downgraded from CRISIL AA # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyers credit. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 897.7 Downgraded from CRISIL AA E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1233.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Everest Steel Rolling Mills (Karur) Proposed TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Everest Steel Rolling Mills (Karur) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned Everest Steel Rolling Mills (Karur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 82 Assigned Loan Fac Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Purchase Famina Knit Fabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Famina Knit Fabs TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Fortune Infra Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govind Steel Co Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC** $ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance, etc and interchangeable with non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs.300 million/$Includes Rs.240 million as a sub-limit for non-fund based limit Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC and BG^^ CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed ^^ Commercial Standby letter of credit facility for metal loan of USD 15.0 million fully interchangeable with fund based facility. Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC and BG % CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed % Fully interchangeable with PCFC limits and standby letter of credit. IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 119.8 # Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.2 # Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.J. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed M. P. Associates TL CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48 Assigned M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA (SO)30000 Reaffirmed Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Menon Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended Menon Pistons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Suspended Menon Pistons Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Nirmal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Nirmal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nirmal Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Ori Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed P L Multiplex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 114 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Paresh Constructions and Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Patel Construction Co CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ PI Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 300 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Printlink Computer and Communication CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Printwell International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56.1 Assigned Printwell International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Printwell International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Reaffirmed PVR Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B PVR Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sapphire Spinners India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Assigned Sapphire Spinners India (P) Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 30 Assigned Discounting Fac Sapphire Spinners India (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Assigned Sapphire Spinners India (P) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 75 Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Packing Credit. Seacom Marine College TL CRISIL D 434.8 Assigned Sharda Timbers CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned South Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Assigned South Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Assigned Loan Fac Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Suvi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.8 Assigned Suvi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suvi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee of upto Rs.1250 million Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee of upto Rs.1250 million Terai Ispat & Trading Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Trident Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Trident Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Trident Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 520 Assigned *Includes Rs.120 million interchangeable with letter of credit Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 319.1 Assigned Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 887.1 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 105.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77.2 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77.2 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned ZKL Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 