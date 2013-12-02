Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 29 & 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A J Packaging Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned A J Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Aanchal Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2680 - Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 - Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1300 - Loan Fac Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 70 - AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Agni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1180 Assigned Al-Noor Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Credit Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Placed on (Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Placed on (Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Ltd Auro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Auro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 56 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 112 Reaffirmed Credit Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed D.C. Gurbaxani BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Dainik Savera News & Media Network LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 $ Includes sub-limit for letter of credit to the extent of Rs.88 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 850 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 610 Reaffirmed Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 87.5 Assigned Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30* Assigned *interchangeable with BG upto Rs.12.5 Million India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Jindal (India) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 2565 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 **Fully interchangeable with Buyers' Credit Jindal (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 K. K. Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5^ Assigned ^Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39.5 Assigned Maks Technologies Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Loan Fac Maks Technologies Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned My Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned P.S.R. Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned P.S.R. Granites Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15* Assigned Negotiation *One way interchangeability to Packing credit to an extent of Rs.5 Million P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Credit P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Negotiation Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Plasto Manufacturing Co LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Stuti Jewellery Standby Line of CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Umang Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Venus Industrial Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A J Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned A J Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned A. B. V. Govindu CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned A. B. V. Govindu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Aanchal Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 - Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL A- 60 - AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agni Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Assigned Agni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Assigned Loan Fac Agni Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.6 Assigned Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdInventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 2025 Assigned Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 505 Assigned Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 881.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 110 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98.8 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Auro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Balaji Realty TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Bismillah Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Reaffirmed Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) TL CRISIL B 123 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB # Includes bank guarantee limit of Rs.2.5 million Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB * Fully interchangeable with bill purchase facility Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 48.7 - Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 - Loan Fac Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 190 - *Includes a sub limit of PCFC & Foreign Bill discounting of Rs.47.5 million Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 - D.C. Gurbaxani CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Dainik Savera News & Media Network TL CRISIL B 56 Assigned Dainik Savera News & Media Network Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Assigned Loan Fac Dainik Savera News & Media Network CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Danewalia Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 63 Assigned Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 187.5 Assigned Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned G. S. Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ G. S. Distributors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gawar Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.250 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gawar Construction Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL A- 750 Upgraded Loan from CRISIL BBB+ Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 170 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 244.3 Reaffirmed GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned GSEC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Gurmon Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 101 Assigned Loan Fac Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed International Trading Company TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned International Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned International Trading Company LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned International Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Assigned International Trading Company CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93 Reaffirmed Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Credit I-Red Concret & Allied Construction CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jindal (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with FOBNLC up to Rs.450 million and Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit up to Rs.300 million Jindal (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Jindal (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 97.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ K. K. Products TL CRISIL BB- 13.6 Assigned K. K. Products CC CRISIL BB- 30* Assigned *Includes sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.17.5 million Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 124.8 Assigned Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Assigned Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1295.2 Assigned Loan Fac Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.1 Reaffirmed Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 231.9 Reaffirmed Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Assigned Kohinoor Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Assigned Kohinoor Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Krishnammal Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Krishnammal Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Krishnammal Trust Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * Treated as long term KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned KTC Cars (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 810 Reaffirmed Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Assigned Libra International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.2 Assigned Loan Fac Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Maks Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned My Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Nova Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 187.5 Assigned P.S.R. Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac P.S.R. Granites CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 12.3 Assigned Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13 Assigned Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 17 Assigned Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1720 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plasto Manufacturing Co TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Plasto Manufacturing Co CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Premier Engineers CC CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Premier Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82 Assigned Loan Fac Radical Bio-Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Radical Bio-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed S. D. Infrastructure & Real Estate PvtTL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Sagar Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 144 Assigned Loan Fac Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60.6 Assigned Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned Loan Fac Seahawk Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 73.5 Assigned Seahawk Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shah Motilal Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shah Packwell Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28.8 Assigned Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shah Packwell Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.2 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Kalash Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Shanti Kalash Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 187.5 Assigned Shantilal & Sons Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shantilal & Sons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stuti Jewellery CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Upgraded from CRISIL B Super Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 64 Assigned Super Cotton Industries TL CRISILB 25.5 Assigned Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Umang Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 79.2 Assigned Umang Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Unique Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Credit Unique Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 96 Assigned Credit Unique Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Industrial Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed #Sub limit of Rs.50 Million for WCDL Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B- 29.5 Assigned Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed Long CRISIL B- 53 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)