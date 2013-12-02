Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 29 & 30, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A J Packaging Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
A J Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Aanchal Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed
Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2680 -
Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 -
Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1300 -
Loan Fac
Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 70 -
AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Agni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned
Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1180 Assigned
Al-Noor Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Assigned
Credit
Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Placed on
(Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Placed on
(Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13 Assigned
Auro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Calcutta Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 56 Reaffirmed
Calcutta Export Company Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 112 Reaffirmed
Credit
Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
D.C. Gurbaxani BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Dainik Savera News & Media Network LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Gawar Construction Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2+ 900 Upgraded
from CRISIL A2
$ Includes sub-limit for letter of credit to the extent of Rs.88 million
Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3150 Upgraded
from CRISIL A2
Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 850 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A2
GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 610 Reaffirmed
Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 87.5 Assigned
Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
GSEC Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
GSEC Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30* Assigned
*interchangeable with BG upto Rs.12.5 Million
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Jindal (India) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 2565 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
**Fully interchangeable with Buyers' Credit
Jindal (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
K. K. Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5^ Assigned
^Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39.5 Assigned
Maks Technologies Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 85 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maks Technologies Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
My Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
P.S.R. Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
P.S.R. Granites Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15* Assigned
Negotiation
*One way interchangeability to Packing credit to an extent of Rs.5 Million
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Credit
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Negotiation
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Plasto Manufacturing Co LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned
Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Stuti Jewellery Standby Line of CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Umang Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Venus Industrial Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned
Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A J Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
A J Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
A. B. V. Govindu CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
A. B. V. Govindu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aanchal Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 -
Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL A- 60 -
AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Agni Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Agni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Agni Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.6 Assigned
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdInventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Fac
Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 2025 Assigned
Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 505 Assigned
Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 881.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 110 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98.8 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Auro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Balaji Realty TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bismillah Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Reaffirmed
Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) TL CRISIL B 123 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
# Includes bank guarantee limit of Rs.2.5 million
Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
* Fully interchangeable with bill purchase facility
Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 48.7 -
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 -
Loan Fac
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 190 -
*Includes a sub limit of PCFC & Foreign Bill discounting of Rs.47.5 million
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 -
D.C. Gurbaxani CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Dainik Savera News & Media Network TL CRISIL B 56 Assigned
Dainik Savera News & Media Network Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dainik Savera News & Media Network CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Danewalia Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 63 Assigned
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned
Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 187.5 Assigned
Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
G. S. Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
G. S. Distributors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Gawar Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.250 million
Gawar Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
# Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million
Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Gawar Construction Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL A- 750 Upgraded
Loan from CRISIL
BBB+
Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 170 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 244.3 Reaffirmed
GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
GSEC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Gurmon Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24 Assigned
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 101 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
International Trading Company TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned
International Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned
International Trading Company LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned
International Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Assigned
International Trading Company CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93 Reaffirmed
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned
Credit
I-Red Concret & Allied Construction CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jindal (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
*Interchangeable with FOBNLC up to Rs.450 million and Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit up to
Rs.300 million
Jindal (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Jindal (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 97.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
K. K. Products TL CRISIL BB- 13.6 Assigned
K. K. Products CC CRISIL BB- 30* Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.17.5 million
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 124.8 Assigned
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Assigned
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1295.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.1 Reaffirmed
Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 231.9 Reaffirmed
Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Assigned
Kohinoor Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Assigned
Kohinoor Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Krishnammal Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Krishnammal Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Krishnammal Trust Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
* Treated as long term
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
KTC Cars (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kumar Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 810 Reaffirmed
Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Assigned
Libra International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Maks Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
My Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
My Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Nova Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 187.5 Assigned
P.S.R. Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
P.S.R. Granites CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 12.3 Assigned
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13 Assigned
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 17 Assigned
Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1720 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Plasto Manufacturing Co TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Plasto Manufacturing Co CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Premier Engineers CC CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Premier Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82 Assigned
Loan Fac
Radical Bio-Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Radical Bio-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed
S. D. Infrastructure & Real Estate PvtTL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Ltd
Sagar Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sagar Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned
Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 144 Assigned
Loan Fac
Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60.6 Assigned
Sapphire Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Seahawk Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 73.5 Assigned
Seahawk Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Shah Packwell Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28.8 Assigned
Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shah Packwell Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shanti Kalash Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Shanti Kalash Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 187.5 Assigned
Shantilal & Sons Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Shantilal & Sons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Stuti Jewellery CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Super Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 64 Assigned
Super Cotton Industries TL CRISILB 25.5 Assigned
Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Umang Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 79.2 Assigned
Umang Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Unique Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned
Credit
Unique Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 96 Assigned
Credit
Unique Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Venus Industrial Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
#Sub limit of Rs.50 Million for WCDL
Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B- 29.5 Assigned
Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed Long CRISIL B- 53 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
