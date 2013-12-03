Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahuja Builders BG CRISIL A1 300 Suspended
Ahuja Builders Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75 Suspended
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bunge India Pvt Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1 9450 Assigned
*Includes commercial paper
Cadila Healthcare Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.1.25 Billion)
Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Caparo Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Caparo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1@ 1000
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG* CRISIL A4+ 4200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
* Includes Rs.300.00 million interchangeable with letter of credit.
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A3+
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdST Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Raj International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 520 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL A4
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 4220 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3480 Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sharat Industries Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sharat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Suspended
Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahuja Builders CC CRISIL A- 225 Suspended
Ahuja Builders Proposed CC CRISIL A- 75 Suspended
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A 8670 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment
credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency
Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 4918.4 Reaffirmed
Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 111.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Caparo Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Caparo Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 820 Assigned
D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A@ 500
Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B)
loans/short-term loans.
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A@ 4500
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B)
loans/short-term loans.
Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 123.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Greendiamz Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Greendiamz Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Greendiamz Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72.5 Reaffirmed
Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 128.5 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 415 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guru-G Tex Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 199.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 740 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
Prasad and Company (Project Works) CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Raj International Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Raj International Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69 Reaffirmed
Rangar Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rangar Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.9 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7724 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 376 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1700 Reaffirmed
Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sandeep Trading Co CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Sandeep Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Sandeep Trading Co TL CRISIL D 29.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.5 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.6 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 754.4 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B
Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL D 156 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Standard Corporation India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70.4 Reaffirmed
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB+ 41.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Ugam Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ugam Impex Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL D 14 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ugam Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 373 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Ugam Impex Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 112 Suspended
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 173 Suspended
Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL BB 141.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 177.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
