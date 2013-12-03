Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders BG CRISIL A1 300 Suspended Ahuja Builders Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75 Suspended Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Bunge India Pvt Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1 9450 Assigned *Includes commercial paper Cadila Healthcare Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.25 Billion) Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Caparo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1@ 1000 Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG* CRISIL A4+ 4200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Includes Rs.300.00 million interchangeable with letter of credit. Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdST Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Raj International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 520 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 4220 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3480 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sharat Industries Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sharat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Suspended Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders CC CRISIL A- 225 Suspended Ahuja Builders Proposed CC CRISIL A- 75 Suspended Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A 8670 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities. Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 4918.4 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 111.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Caparo Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Caparo Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 820 Assigned D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A@ 500 Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans. Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A@ 4500 *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans. Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 123.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Greendiamz Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Greendiamz Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Greendiamz Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72.5 Reaffirmed Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 128.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 415 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru-G Tex Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 199.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 740 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Raj International Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raj International Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69 Reaffirmed Rangar Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rangar Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.9 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7724 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 376 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1700 Reaffirmed Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sandeep Trading Co CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sandeep Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sandeep Trading Co TL CRISIL D 29.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.6 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 754.4 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL D 156 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Standard Corporation India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70.4 Reaffirmed The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB+ 41.3 Reaffirmed Ltd The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Ugam Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ugam Impex Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ugam Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 373 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ugam Impex Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 112 Suspended Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 173 Suspended Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL BB 141.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 177.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)