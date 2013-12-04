Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Agri Processors Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *convertible to term loan Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 # Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30# Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Dynamic Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Everest Metals FZE Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 # Loan Fac Gss Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 3487.5 Reaffirmed Kems Auto Components Ltd BG% CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kems Auto Components Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Credit # CRISIL A4 # Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment credit in Foreign Bills Purchase Foreign Bill Purchase Foreign Bill discounting Export Bill Receivable Discounting. Kems Auto Components Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Purchase* CRISIL A4 * Fully interchangable with foreign bill discountingExport packing credit Pre shipment credit in Foreign Currency. Kems Auto Components Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 $ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3280 # Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1110 # Loan Fac Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 # Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 # Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 # Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 150 # Loan Fac Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed RPL Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned S.N.Q.S. Internationals Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Foreign Currency S.N.Q.S. Internationals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned S.N.Q.S. Internationals Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Bill Purchase S.N.Q.S. Internationals InlandImport LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sahara Dredging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 # Southern steel & Forging BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Southern steel & Forging LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Jagannatha Spinners BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 20 # Loan Fac SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Talakshi Lalji & Co. Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Talakshi Lalji & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Talakshi Lalji & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Talakshi Lalji & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 248 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6400 # Waaree Energies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Infrastructure and ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 # Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 150 # Logistics Pvt Ltd Webb India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended * Rs.100.00 million fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Webb India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended # Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.10.00 million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Agri Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aishwarya Agri Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55* Assigned * includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.5.0 Million Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 # Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 # Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 # Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160* Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million Chembond Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 73.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chembond Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 28.7 Reaffirmed Dynamic Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40* Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * Rs.15 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Everest Metals FZE Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 708 # Everest Metals FZE Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 492 # Loan Fac Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 425 Reaffirmed Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Gss Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 427.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Gss Infotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 5079.7 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans (WCDL, packing credit & bill discounting limits (export & local Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2961.5 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kems Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kems Auto Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 # Loan Fac Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 # Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 # Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 # Loan Fac Maruti Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Assigned Maruti Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Maruti Cotton Ind Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.8 Assigned Loan Fac MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed N. C. Infrastructure TL CRISIL D 162.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PKF Finance Ltd CC CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed BBB- Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B RPL Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned Loan Fac RPL Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned Rungta Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Rungta Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Rungta Projects Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed S.N.Q.S. Internationals TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Sahara Dredging Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sahara Dredging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 46.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 # Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 # Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 547.9 withdrawan Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 4891.6 withdrawan Southern steel & Forging CC CRISIL BB- 104 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Jagannatha Spinners CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Jagannatha Spinners LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Jagannatha Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talakshi Lalji & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talakshi Lalji & Co. TL CRISIL BB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineers CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Technofab Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Technofab Engineers TL CRISIL D 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 211 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Waaree Energies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Waaree Energies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 63.4 Reaffirmed Webb India Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended ^ Fully interchangeable with cash credit Webb India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended ** Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.10.00 million Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 # Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 50 # Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 # Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105.5 # Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 434.5 # Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure PvTL CRISIL BBB+ 90 # Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRBFRN -Floating Rate BondNote; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)