Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkProposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Loans BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Fortune Credit Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Hariram Packaging & Polymers BG* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit as Sublimit to extent of Rs.20 Million Infra Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Inox Air Products Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Intime Equities Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ M/s James R Sangma BG CRISIL A4 122.5 Reaffirmed M/s James R Sangma Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Loan Fac Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230* Reaffirmed *interchangeable with letter of credit limit up to Rs.30.0 Million Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 155 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 365 Reaffirmed Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Assigned Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1047 Reaffirmed Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.2 Reaffirmed Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkProposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 101.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 208.6 Reaffirmed Beaumonde The Fern LT Loan CRISIL D 267.5 Assigned Beaumonde The Fern Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans. BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Previously included Rupee Term Loan of Rs.8.0 million which has been entirely paid off Classic Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Classic Automobiles WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Field Motor Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit Gabriel India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 393.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL B- H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Hariram Packaging & Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hema Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Infra Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Inox Air Products Ltd CC # CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Working Capital Demand Loan Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 687 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 372.5 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed FB Fac CRISIL AA 274.1 Assigned Inox Air Products Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AA 8500 Assigned Programme* *Long-Term Borrowing Programme to include a combination of non-convertible debentures and long-term bank loan facilities; the total borrowings under this programme Intime Equities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with PCFC, WCDL, EPC and FCNR; interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and interchangeable with Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 50 million Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 481.6 Reaffirmed Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Jagruthi Educational & Welfare SocietyRupee TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Jagruthi Educational & Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1683.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1066.7 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 185.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B-(SO) 944.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B-(SO) 3441.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed *It includes a sublimit of Rs. 10 Million for Packing credit and Rs.6Million for foreign Bill negotiation Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Enhanced from Programme Rs.110.00 Billion Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed (Series XXII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed (Series XVI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed (Series IX and X) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Prasol Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prasol Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) TL CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned Soma Isolux Surat Hazira Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18140 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits. Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed @Rs50 million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Withdrawal Protection Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Withdrawal Protection Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Withdrawal Protection Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 1) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 9) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 10) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 2) V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 244.5 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.