Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkProposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Producers' Union Ltd Loans
BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed
Berger Paints India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
**Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Fortune Credit Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Hariram Packaging & Polymers BG* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
*Letter of Credit as Sublimit to extent of Rs.20 Million
Infra Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Inox Air Products Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Intime Equities Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility
KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed
Forward
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
M/s James R Sangma BG CRISIL A4 122.5 Reaffirmed
M/s James R Sangma Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230* Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with letter of credit limit up to Rs.30.0 Million
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 365 Reaffirmed
Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Assigned
Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned
Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1047 Reaffirmed
Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.2 Reaffirmed
Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkProposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Producers' Union Ltd
BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 101.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 208.6 Reaffirmed
Beaumonde The Fern LT Loan CRISIL D 267.5 Assigned
Beaumonde The Fern Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit,
bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans.
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*Previously included Rupee Term Loan of Rs.8.0 million which has been entirely paid off
Classic Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Classic Automobiles WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.7 Reaffirmed
Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed
Field Motor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Field Motor Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Assigned
Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with buyers credit
Gabriel India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 16.6 Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 393.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Hariram Packaging & Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Hariram Packaging & Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Hema Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Infra Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Inox Air Products Ltd CC # CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Working Capital Demand Loan
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 687 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 372.5 Reaffirmed
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed FB Fac CRISIL AA 274.1 Assigned
Inox Air Products Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AA 8500 Assigned
Programme*
*Long-Term Borrowing Programme to include a combination of non-convertible
debentures and long-term bank loan facilities; the total borrowings under this programme
Intime Equities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with PCFC, WCDL, EPC and FCNR; interchangeable
with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and interchangeable
with Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 50 million
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 481.6 Reaffirmed
Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed
Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed
Jagruthi Educational & Welfare SocietyRupee TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Jagruthi Educational & Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BBB-
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2450 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1683.3 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1066.7 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BBB
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 185.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed
Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B-(SO) 944.4 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B-(SO) 3441.8 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
*It includes a sublimit of Rs. 10 Million for Packing credit and Rs.6Million
for foreign Bill negotiation
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Enhanced from
Programme Rs.110.00
Billion
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed
(Series XXVIII and
XXIX)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed
(Series XXIV, XXV,
XXVI, and XXVII)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed
(Series XXIII)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed
(Series XXII)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed
(Series XIX, XX,
and XXI)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed
(Series XVII and
XVIII)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed
(Series XVI)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed
(Series XIV and XV)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed
(Series XI, XII,
and XIII)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed
(Series IX and X)
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Prasol Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Prasol Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 225 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed
Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) TL CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned
Soma Isolux Surat Hazira Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18140 Reaffirmed
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limits.
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed
@Rs50 million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Withdrawal
Protection
Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 3)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Withdrawal
Protection
Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 2)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Withdrawal
Protection
Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 1)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 3)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 2)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 5)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 2 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 7)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 6)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 9)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 10)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 5)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 6)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 2)
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 244.5 Reaffirmed
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B+
Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
