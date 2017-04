Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 165 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1565 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 294.5 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D Gazebo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Godavari Commodities Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdExport Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase- Discounting Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC Limit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdBG Limit CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdPre-Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit # # Interchangeable with Post-shipment export packing credit facility; Includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Him Teknoforge Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 26.2 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Krishna Buildspace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Reaffirmed KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 700 Assigned Loocust Incorp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Foreign Currency Loocust Incorp Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Loocust Incorp Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Credit Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rupesh Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Shah Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reassigned Shayona Corporation BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Surya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Surya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ V S M Weaves India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Suspended Advance Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Advance Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 149 Suspended Advance Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended Credit Advance Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 161 Suspended Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 530 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BMW Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1022 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A- 778 Reaffirmed * interchangeble with Cash credit for upto Rs.122 Million/# interchangeable upto Rs.100 Million with cash credit Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 8.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 259 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Godavari Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCC Fac * CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan; Includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 Million Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Credit Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Him Teknoforge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 565 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Him Teknoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 368.8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked IFMR Capital Mosec Paean 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL B (SO) - Assigned IFMR Capital Mosec Paean 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ - Assigned (SO) Indian Council for International AmityCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Indian Council for International AmityProposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70.8 Suspended Indian Council for International AmityTL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 410 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.V. Strips Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jamuna InfraProjects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Jamuna InfraProjects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Krishna Buildspace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed Krishna Buildspace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2450 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2333.3 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 416.7 Assigned Loan Fac Loocust Incorp Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned M. P. Associates TL CRISIL B- 440 Assigned Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Narasimha Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nilanchal Grih Nirman Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Pallava Textile Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pallava Textile Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pallava Textile Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * Fully interchangeble with cash credit Pallava Textile Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Partap Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 89 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Partap Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 461.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 245 Reaffirmed R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.2 Reaffirmed Rupesh Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 285.3 Reaffirmed Saraswati Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Shah Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shah Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shah Sponge and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 506 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned Society for Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed STL Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- (SO)1350 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Surya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 515 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 306 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 121 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 454 Reaffirmed Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 97 Reaffirmed Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Credit Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.3 Reaffirmed Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 220.4 Reaffirmed Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tulsi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned V S M Weaves India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB V S M Weaves India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 425.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB V S M Weaves India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB V S M Weaves India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Ved Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Vibin Vaibava Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 74.5 Assigned Yogesh Trading Co.(Punjab) CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Yogesh Trading Co.(Punjab) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)