Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Auckland International Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhardwaj Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Bhardwaj Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Loan Fac Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Purchase * * Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.132.5 million Dinesh Soaps and Detergents LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market A1+r Linked Debenture Issue* *Assigned for follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 4000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jaypee Projects Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed Kailashnath & Company Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Fac Kailashnath & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Negotiation Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed @@Both way interchangeability of Rs.40 Million between LC and BG KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 185 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed National Motors BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Neuland Laboratories Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Receivable CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Factoring CRISIL A4 Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pooja Marbles BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1240 Reaffirmed Sadan Realtech Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 102.2 Assigned Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Siddhi Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.2 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 500 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed *Comprising of Pre ' shipment / Post shipment Credit / Cash Credit / Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Bank Guarantee A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL^# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed ^Comprising Buyers Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee; # Sublimit of Rs.150 Million of Pre-shipment/Post Shipment Credit/ Bank overdraft/ cash credit A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Ltd Amartara Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 51.2 Assigned Ample Textech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 Assigned Ample Textech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.1 Assigned Ample Textech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Auckland International Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Dinesh Soaps and Detergents CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures Eldee Motors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 290 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Assigned Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 8.5 Assigned Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 651.1 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 385.4 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Happy Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1142.8 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 295.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 