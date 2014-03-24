Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2014 (Part II). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 142.5 Assigned Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Jaypee Projects Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Kailashnath & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kailashnath & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed * includes CC (Stock) of Rs.20 Million, CC(Book Debt) of Rs.20 Million, CC (Book Debt for supplies to Directorate General of Supplies Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^One way interchangeability of Rs.40 Million from EPC to CC (Stocks) Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Purchase# # Both way interchangeability of Rs.50 Million between EPC and FBP Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 298.5 Reaffirmed KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 162.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Manthena Satyanarayana Raju CharitableTL CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL B+ Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 29.3 Assigned Funding Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8 Assigned MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit limits. MIOT Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned MIOT Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 176.2 Assigned Loan Fac MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1968.8 Assigned Mohan Lal Jain (Korba) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 124 Assigned Loan Fac Mohan Lal Jain (Korba) CC CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Mohan Lal Jain (Korba) Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Financing Scheme(e DFS) National Mining Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 National Mining Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- National Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac National Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac National Motors CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 390 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Neuland Laboratories Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.7 Upgraded from CRISIL C Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16 Assigned Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Assigned Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.6 Assigned Loan Fac Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 86 Upgraded from CRISIL D P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries TL CRISIL B- 97.7 Assigned Paarth Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Assigned Polaris Financial Technology Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Developing Rating Implications Pooja Marbles CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sadan Realtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 202.8 Assigned Salasar Cotspins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Chanchal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shree Chanchal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Tirumala Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shree Tirumala Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Textile Processors LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 124 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Textile Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Loan Fac Siti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Siti Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB 591.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 118 Assigned Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1300 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1700 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)