Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2014.(Part-I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 - Chintpurni School Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 530 Assigned Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 185 Assigned * Interchangeable with L/C Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 225 Assigned Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable BG CRISIL A4 42 Assigned Society Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions PvtBG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Ltd. GE Capital Services India ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Hindustan Composites Ltd. BG# CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Hindustan Composites Ltd. LOC$ CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting^^ ^^ of which Rs.100 Million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 305 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit and buyers credit Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Leadage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed National Lumbers LOC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Oswal Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Rising Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sahyadri Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sahyadri Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 117 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Steelsworth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Credit Steelsworth Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed V R Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25.2 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 370 Assigned **Interchangeable with buyers credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned AU Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ AU Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 54.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ AU Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 2675.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Includes Rs.150.0 Million of subordinated term loan Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 558 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 5937 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 905 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 - Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.2 - Chintpurni School Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 101.7 Assigned Loan Fac Chintpurni School Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL C 898.3 Assigned Club 29 Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99.5 Assigned Concord Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Concord Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Assigned Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Loan Fac Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Delhi Control Devices (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL B Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45.5 Upgraded from Society CRISIL B Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Ltd. GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 3100 Reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 830 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.4 Reaffirmed Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd LOC ** CRISIL B+ 4000 Reaffirmed ** Includes Sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs.500.0 Million (includes Over-draft facility Rs.250.0 Million); Letter of Guarantee of Rs.500.0 Million Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 2000 Reaffirmed Haryana Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Haryana Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Composites Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with FCNR (B) to the extent of Rs. 50 million, packing credit to the extent of Rs. 10 million, Bill discounting to the extent of Rs. 5 million and DAUE to the extent of Rs. 5 million, Interchangeable with FCNR (B) to the extent of Rs. 50 million, packing credit to the extent of Rs. 10 million, Bill discounting to the extent of Rs. 50 million and DAUE to the extent of Rs. 50 million Hindustan Composites Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit and packing credit Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 415.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 116 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kamal Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Leadage Metals Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Assigned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.7 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 21.8 Reaffirmed Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Ltd. Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) CC CRISIL D 156 Reaffirmed Ltd. Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) LOC CRISIL D 34.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) TL CRISIL D 107.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 31 Reaffirmed Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Maruti Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Maruti Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Mount Everest Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Mount Everest Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 1180 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd TL* CRISIL AA- 39000 Reaffirmed * Including Rs.500 million interchangeable with letter of credit National Lumbers CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 194.1 Reaffirmed