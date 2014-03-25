Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2014.(Part-II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oswal Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oswal Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Pristine Properties TL CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Reach Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 800 Assigned Rising Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Rising Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 780 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sahyadri Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1165.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sahyadri Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 133.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49.6 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 77.1 Reaffirmed Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 21.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Sudarshan Polyfab CC CRISIL B+ 34.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Sudarshan Polyfab Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 61.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Steelsworth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Steelsworth Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.2 Reaffirmed V R Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 214.0* Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *includes sublimit for Export Packing Credit for Rs. 20.0 Million & for Letter of Credit of Rs 15.0 Million V R Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ V R Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 165.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V R Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 186 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 538.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1503.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 258 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasmo Foods Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned VIP Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 950 Assigned * Interchangeable with packing credit VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 210 Assigned VIP Industries Ltd WC Fac# CRISIL A+ 270 Assigned #Interchangeable with Rs.150 Million of Pre-Shipment Finance, Rs.200 Million of Post-Shipment Finance, Rs.50 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.100 Million of Cash Credit, Rs. 150 million of Letter of Credit, Fully interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit, Rs.120 Million of Standby Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.9 Assigned White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.1 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.