Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014 (Part I).
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanav Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Apex Heart Care Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1680 Reaffirmed
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ever Shine Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Indus Concessions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Magma Housing Finance STD CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Magma Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
MEC Electric Contracts (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Rungamattee Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
RVN Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
S.R. Ravishankar BG CRISIL A4 93.2 Reaffirmed
S.R. Udayashankar BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed
@Short term limits and PCFC limit are interchangeable
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed
# Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Swede Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Tata Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3710 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
