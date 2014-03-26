Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Apex Heart Care Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1680 Reaffirmed Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Ever Shine Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Assigned GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Indus Concessions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Magma Housing Finance STD CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed MEC Electric Contracts (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Rungamattee Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ RVN Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned S.R. Ravishankar BG CRISIL A4 93.2 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @Short term limits and PCFC limit are interchangeable Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed # Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Swede Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Tata Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3710 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vamshi Sai Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)