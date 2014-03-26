Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014 (Part II).
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanav Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aanav Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Abbeline Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL B 75 Assigned
*100% inter-changeble with letter of credit
Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned
Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Airports Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Alina Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Assigned
Credit
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Reaffirmed
Rating
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Reaffirmed
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 129.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 67.2 Reaffirmed
Apex Heart Care Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 14.6 Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 1085.4 Reaffirmed
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed
Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing CoTL CRISIL D 102.5 Assigned
Ltd
Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing CoCC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
Ltd
Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing CoProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1664.1 Assigned
Ever Shine Traders CC CRISIL B 8 Assigned
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 24* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Cash Credit
Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed
Gold Sack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50* Assigned
*Sub Limit of Letter of Credit for Rs 15 Million
Gold Sack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.4 Assigned
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Jain Abhushan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
K C Motors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
K C Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Fac
K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned
Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Assigned
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.8 Assigned
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 744.6 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)1652.4 Withdrawn
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA (SO)129.5 Withdrawn
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 197.5 Reaffirmed
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1548.5 Assigned
Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24.2 Assigned
Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
MEC Electric Contracts (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neil Computech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 882.8 Assigned
Rungamattee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
RVN Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
S.R. Ravishankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
S.R. Udayashankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
S.R. Udayashankar TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1258 Downgraded
from CRISIL AA
* Cash Credit fully interchangeable with Short-term loan
Sarthi Cottgin Corporation TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Sarthi Cottgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B 4.7 Assigned
Credit
Sarthi Cottgin Corporation CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
Sarthi Cottgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46 Assigned
Loan Fac
Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 105 Assigned
Swede Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned
Swede Sanitary Wares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee of upto Rs.1250 million
TC Travel and Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA 100 Assigned
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 53 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
WUD Tools TL CRISIL B 22.6 Assigned
WUD Tools CC CRISIL B 75* Assigned
*Interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs. 20 million
WUD Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 92.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
