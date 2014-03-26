Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014 (Part II). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Aanav Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Abbeline Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL B 75 Assigned *100% inter-changeble with letter of credit Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Airports Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Assigned Credit Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Reaffirmed Rating Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 129.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 67.2 Reaffirmed Apex Heart Care Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 14.6 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 1085.4 Reaffirmed Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing CoTL CRISIL D 102.5 Assigned Ltd Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing CoCC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Ltd Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing CoProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1664.1 Assigned Ever Shine Traders CC CRISIL B 8 Assigned GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 24* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash Credit Goel Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed Gold Sack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50* Assigned *Sub Limit of Letter of Credit for Rs 15 Million Gold Sack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.4 Assigned Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Jain Abhushan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed K C Motors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned K C Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Fac K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Assigned Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.8 Assigned Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.7 Assigned Loan Fac Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 744.6 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)1652.4 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA (SO)129.5 Withdrawn Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 197.5 Reaffirmed Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1548.5 Assigned Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24.2 Assigned Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110.8 Assigned Loan Fac MEC Electric Contracts (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Neil Computech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 882.8 Assigned Rungamattee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ RVN Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned S.R. Ravishankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1258 Downgraded from CRISIL AA * Cash Credit fully interchangeable with Short-term loan Sarthi Cottgin Corporation TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Sarthi Cottgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B 4.7 Assigned Credit Sarthi Cottgin Corporation CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Sarthi Cottgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Assigned SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46 Assigned Loan Fac Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Swede Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Swede Sanitary Wares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Assigned Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee of upto Rs.1250 million TC Travel and Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA 100 Assigned Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 53 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed WUD Tools TL CRISIL B 22.6 Assigned WUD Tools CC CRISIL B 75* Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs. 20 million WUD Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 92.4 Assigned Loan Fac YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.