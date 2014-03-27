Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affluence Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 297.5 Suspended APS Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Arum Humus Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 165 Assigned Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Advance Against CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Consignment Sales Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 17.5 - Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 12500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Brindco Sales Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3 457.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Credit Agricole Corporate & InvestmentCDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bank Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac East India Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 East India Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ethix Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Credit Everchrist Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Global Foods Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 200 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting (One-way interchangeability). Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 580 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 195 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3+ Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Hanumat Wire Udyog (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Hanumat Wire Udyog (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hosmac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 - Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jatson Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 387 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 - Company Pvt. Ltd. Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lohiya Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Lohiya Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 730 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 - Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 200 - Discounting Fac Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 - Purchase Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 - Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 - Natural Food Products BG CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 - Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Plastomet LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Plastomet BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Polychem Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Rachit Creation BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Sub-Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs. 35 Million Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Ratna Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3 212.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed BG CRISIL A3 127.5 Assigned Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Includes foreign bill discounting (FBD)'non-letter of credit (LC) limit of Rs.65 million and FBD' LC limit of Rs.35 million. The FBD'non-LC limit is fully interchangeable with the export packing credit limit Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Includes foreign bill discounting (FBD)'non-letter of credit (LC) limit of Rs.15 million and FBD' LC limit of Rs.15 million Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed @Includes buyer's credit sublimit of Rs.45 million Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed *A two-way interchangeability with 50 per cent of the FBD- non-LC limit (interchangeability permitted up to Rs.7.5 million) Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Swastik Infra-Logic (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APS Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Arum Humus Technology Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 435 Assigned Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 3.5 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed Credit Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 214.6 Assigned Balaji Communications CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Balaji Communications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 - Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 14.4 - Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.6 - Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 - Credit Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20.6 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Credit Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 15000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 2970 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 80900 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Brindco Sales Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Calstar Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Calstar Sponge Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Christy Friedgram Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 292.6 - Color N Style Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 assigned Color N Style Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63 assigned Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Disari India Savings & Credit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Corporation Ltd Disari India Savings & Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.1 Suspended Corporation Ltd Loan Fac Disari India Savings & Credit TL CRISIL BB- 156.9 Suspended Corporation Ltd East India Construction Co. TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Everchrist Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Fac Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 assigned Gemini Aluminium Trading Company Pvt LCC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Gemini Aluminium Trading Company Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB