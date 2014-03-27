Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2014 (Part II). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanumat Wire Udyog (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Hanumat Wire Udyog (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.6 Assigned Loan Fac Hanumat Wire Udyog (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.7 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hosmac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 - Hosmac India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 - Loan Fac Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 550 Reaffirmed Instyle Embroideries Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 73.5 assigned Instyle Embroideries Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 assigned Instyle Embroideries Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39 assigned Loan Fac J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 306 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jatson Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned Jatson Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.2 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jay Bharat Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jay Bharat Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 103.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jindal Aluminium Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Buyers' credit and packing credit in foreign currency upto Rs.750 million and Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, Buyers' credit and packing credit in foreign currency upto Rs.1.25 billion Jindal Aluminium Ltd External CRISIL AA- 2463 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 - Company Pvt. Ltd. *interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1000 - Company Pvt. Ltd. Kalokhe Stone Crusher CC CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Kalokhe Stone Crusher TL CRISIL D 72 Reaffirmed Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.6 Assigned Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19.4 Assigned Loan Fac Lohiya Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.3,000 Million Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4420 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.5 Billion Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.3 Billion Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 107.5 - Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 246.5 - Loan Fac Natural Food Products CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 430 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 113.8 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 - Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 48 - Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 105 - Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90.9 - Loan Fac Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 134.1 - P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 28.8 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 33.4 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed P.K. Sulphiker Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padikkala Gold Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Padikkala Gold Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 27.1 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 197 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Inland Letter of Credit (ILC) and Packing Credit (PC)/ Foreign Bill Purchase (FOBP)/ Foreign Outward Usance Bills Purchased (FOUBP)/ Foreign Advance Bill against Clearing (FABC) of Rs.30 Million and Rs.10 Million respectively. Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Pasupati Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10.4 assigned Pasupati Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 189.6 assigned Loan Fac Plastomet CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Polychem Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Rachit Creation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rachit Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachit Creation Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60.3 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Ratna Wires Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned RGVN (North East) Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 500 Suspended Roland Educational & Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Roland Educational & Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B 73 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)