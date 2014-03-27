Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2014 (Part III). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14 Assigned Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.6 Assigned Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sahayata Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 700 Suspended Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Fac Samvedana Integrated Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Suspended Association Bachat Evam Sakh SahakaritLoan Fac Mydt Panna Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Ganga Hybrid Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash credit upto Rs.35 million Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 221.9 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 78.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Laxmi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 35.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Swastik Infra-Logic (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)