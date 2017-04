Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Akash Steels LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors BG* CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Sight Letter of credit Chandra Prabhu International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned High Seas Exim Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac High Seas Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned High Seas Exim Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 14.4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Forward Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 235 Assigned Discounting Ivcon BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 36000 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 37998 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 9233.5 Assigned Kamal & Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Link Quest Telecom Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1050 Reaffirmed Mayur Seeds & Agritech BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Megha Auto Dealers (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Metropoli Fashions Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Credit* *Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting to the extent of Rs 30 million Metropoli Fashions Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Millenium Electronics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reduced from Rs.10 billion Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdBG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Obeetee Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 163 Assigned Credit Obeetee Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 142 Assigned Purchase* *Interchangeable with EPC for Rs.120 Million Obeetee Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 410.1 Assigned Loan Fac Obeetee Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 61 Assigned Credit OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed SKM Steels Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 1400 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunag Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 million Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Enhanced from Rs.150.0 Billion Varun Motors (Parbhani) BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Varun Motors (Parbhani) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.6 Assigned Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 26 Assigned Akash Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed * Sub-Limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.35 Million Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhargava Motors CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chandra Prabhu International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 46 Assigned Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 38.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 27.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 79 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 55.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Dal Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ganesh Dal Industries TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned High Seas Exim LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 918.1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 352 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250.5 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Cables and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Indian Cables and Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Ivcon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ivcon CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 32120 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35000 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 26000 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 88648.5 Assigned Kamal & Associates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Assigned Link Quest Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 116 Reaffirmed Link Quest Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Link Quest Telecom Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Lohia Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Lohia Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Mahavir Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Mahavir Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Watch Developing Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Watch Developing *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Matsyodari Steel and Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Mayur Seeds & Agritech CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Megha Auto Dealers (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Megha Auto Dealers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Mercury Travels Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable with cash credit Mercury Travels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Notice of Withdrawal (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)