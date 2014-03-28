Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014 (Part II). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Millenium Electronics CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4562.4 Reduced from Rs.5 Billion Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 437.6 Reduced from 5,000 mln Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2767.1 Reduced from Rs.3 Billion Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 232.9 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2749.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2790.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2597.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 209.3 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 500 Withdrawal Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 41110 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2702 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1998 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 5750 Reaffirmed N M Royale County CC CRISIL B 5.6 Reaffirmed N M Royale County TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdWC TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Pansut Udyog Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 260 Assigned Pret Study By Janak Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.8 Assigned Pret Study By Janak Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 215 Assigned Pret Study By Janak Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Assigned Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Loan Fac Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Assigned Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned RC Automotive Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 180 Assigned RC Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac S.R.G. Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed S.R.G. Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned *includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 Million export packing credit Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKM Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed SKM Steels Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 2750 Assigned Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 154 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sustainable Spinning and Commodities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 650 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 16.4 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Texool Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60# Assigned #completely interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs. 60 million Texool Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Texool Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 8 Assigned The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 2195.2 Reaffirmed The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 184.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 740.2 Reaffirmed Theme Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 34700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.