Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 28,29 & 31 March 2014. (Part-I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned Albus India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL A4+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 630 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed WC Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 118 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran PvtForeign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran PvtLOC* CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs.1500 million of Letter of Credit (Capex) and Rs. 100 million of Bank Guarantee limits Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtNon-FBL CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Ltd Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Golani Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Golani Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 @ Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ Hindustan Polyamides And Fibres Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 200 - Purchase -Discounting^^ ^^ of which Rs.100 Million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit Hindustan Polyamides And Fibres Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A2+ 835 - Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1300 Assigned Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Discounting Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Credit K P Solvex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A3 480 Downgraded Credit ^^ from CRISIL A2 ^^interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs. 350.0 Million and Domestic Invoice financing up to Rs. 100.0 Million; includes sub-limit of Rs. 200.0 Million of guarantee/Letter of Credit limit. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A3 143 Downgraded Credit ** from CRISIL A2 ** includes sub-limit of Rs.200.0 Million of guarantee/Letter of Credit limit. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A3 217.5 Downgraded Credit $ from CRISIL A2 $includes sub-limit of Rs.200.0 Million of guarantee/Letter of Credit limit. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 61.2 Downgraded Credit % from CRISIL A2 % Bank Guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Export Packing Credit Rs.61.2 Million. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 147.5 Downgraded Credit ## from CRISIL A2 ## Interchangeable with gold loan up to Rs.82.5 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 40.8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Kanu Krishna Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 M P Engineering Constructions (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M P Engineering Constructions (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M P Engineering Constructions (India) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M.M. Exports (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 113 Assigned M.M. Exports (India) LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned M.M. Exports (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned M.M. Exports (India) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Purchase Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Manish International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Manjira Machine Builders (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mars Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Neat Wind Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Norton Aluminium (India) Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Norton Aluminium (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Osper Formulations Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 26.3 Assigned Osper Formulations BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned under LOC Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned QH Talbros Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed QH Talbros Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed R & M International Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned R. Natarajan BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed RIC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdBG * CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satellite Cables Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt LtForeign Exchange CRISIL A3 38 Assigned Forward Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt LtBG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 - Suchitra Yarn Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Sunrise Process Equipments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sunrise Process Equipments LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Sunrise Process Equipments Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1 5980 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting and non-fund based facilities Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 32139.2 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 810 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 13500 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency / Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency /Working Capital Demand Loan TCG Lifesciences LOC$ CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with Pre-cum-post shipment credit. Tehri Iron and Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed Tej Hi-Tech Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Tej Hi-Tech LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 35800 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Toyo Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Toyo Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Toyo Springs Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Umaxe Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Victora Auto Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 290 Reaffirmed Victora Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Victora Automotive Inc Bill CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Victora Automotive Inc LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Victora Automotive Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 60 Assigned Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Yashmun Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Yashmun Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned ABM Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned ABM Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Assigned Loan Fac Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 408 Assigned Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Albus India Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned Albus India Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Albus India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Assigned Purchase Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.7 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 61 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal & Sons CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwini Traders CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 Million Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwini Traders TL CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.300 million of subordinated term-loan Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkCC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd * Cash Credit is interchangeable with Short Term Loan Bansal Foods CC CRISIL B 3 Assigned Bansal Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 90 Assigned Bharat Deep Traders CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran PvtCC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Blue World Corporation (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 232.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Carol Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Suspended Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL D 1600 Suspended Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed loan* Confederation for Ayurvedic CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded Renaissance-Keralam Ltd from CRISIL BB- Confederation for Ayurvedic TL CRISIL B+ 31.4 Downgraded Renaissance-Keralam Ltd from CRISIL BB- Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line (India) Pvtcc CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Ltd Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 4375 Reaffirmed Bonds Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Dakshineswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 29.2 Assigned Dakshineswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 47.8 Assigned Deepak Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Dev DhanRaj Agri Products CC CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd Dev DhanRaj Agri Products TL CRISIL BB 89.8 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Dr.A.G. Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Assigned Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Credit Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned ESES BIO-WEALTH Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Assigned Loan Fac Essel Mining & Industries Ltd BG** CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 7350 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 1450 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining & Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund based bank facility Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 620 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 600 Upgraded from Credit^^ CRISIL BB ^^EPC includes sublimit of cash credit Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.500 million. Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 708.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB