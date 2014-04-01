Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 28,29 & 31 March 2014. (Part-II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Geo's V/P/L Financial Services Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 550 - Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Global Paper Resources CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Gourav Roshni Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1272.2 $ GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8727.8 $ Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides And Fibres Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 380 - ** Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit and packing credit Hindustan Polyamides And Fibres Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 531.3 - Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.1 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Loan Fac Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 260.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Credit Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Assigned Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.4 Assigned Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned K P Solvex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30# Assigned # Interchangeable with CC and PC to a limit of Rs. 50 Million K P Solvex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 260* Assigned * Interchangeable with CC to a limit of Rs. 300 Million K P Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.5 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC @ CRISIL BBB- 590 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ @fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Post Shipment Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency; also Gold Loan Up to Rs.200.0 Million. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kasturi Shelters CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kasturi Shelters TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Loan Fac Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.1 Assigned KSP Auto and Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed KSP Auto and Forge Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 29.3 Reaffirmed L'ecole Chempaka Society for Educare CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned L'ecole Chempaka Society for Educare TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Leofortune Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned M P Engineering Constructions (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB M P Engineering Constructions (India) TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB M. R Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned M. R Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned M.M. Exports (India) TL CRISIL BB 26 Assigned M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL CRISIL D 69 Assigned Ltd Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG CRISIL D 1.3 Assigned Ltd Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC CRISIL D 44.2 Assigned Ltd Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ # 300 * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 162.8 Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ # 377.2 Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.6 Assigned Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100.4 Assigned Loan Fac Manish International Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Assigned Credit Manish International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Assigned Purchase*** *Both ways interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 million from Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) to Export packing Credit(EPC) and vice-versa.** One way interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.10 million Manish International Standby Line of CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Credit Manjira Machine Builders (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Manjira Machine Builders (P) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 78 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Manjira Machine Builders (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Mars Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 155 Assigned Mars Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Meghalaya Cast & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40.7 Assigned Meghalaya Cast & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mercury Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Mercury Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Model Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Model Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Nainital Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nainital Agro Products Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Credit Neat Wind Industries TL CRISIL B+ 36.1 Assigned Neat Wind Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.9 Assigned Loan Fac Neat Wind Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Norton Aluminium (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Norton Aluminium (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ NTS Dairy & Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned NTS Dairy & Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Osper Formulations TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned Osper Formulations CC CRISIL BB- 47 Assigned Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 81.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29 Assigned Loan Fac Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned QH Talbros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed QH Talbros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed QH Talbros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed QH Talbros Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac QH Talbros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 355 Reaffirmed R & M International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned R & M International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned Loan Fac R & M International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned R. Natarajan CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 215 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB- Rameshwar Das Raghbir Singh CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rameshwar Das Raghbir Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Ranjeet Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Rashmi Realty Builders Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20 Million, Bank Guarantee of Rs.5Million & Export Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed *Contains working capital demand loan and export packing credit sub limits of Rs.300 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.G.N. Charitable Trust (R) LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Satellite Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5178.9 Assigned Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Ltd Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 950 Assigned Ltd Credit Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed *Represent Cash Credit (NBHC) limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 20.9 Assigned Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 40 Assigned Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 60 Assigned * include sublimit of Rs. 10.0 Million of Letter of Credit Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 30 million. Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Corporation *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 100 million Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 205 Reaffirmed Corporation Loan Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Educational & Charitable Trust Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 47 Reaffirmed Educational & Charitable Trust Loan Fac Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial TL CRISIL B- 438.9 Reaffirmed Educational & Charitable Trust Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. TL CRISIL B- 79 Reaffirmed Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned * Includes Cash Credit sublimit of Rs.50 Million SKR Veg Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18.9 Assigned Speedways Rubber Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac SPL Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned SPL Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 - Sri Balaji & CO CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.150 Million Sri Balaji & CO LT Loan CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji & CO Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suchitra Yarn Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Process Equipments TL CRISIL B 10.5 Assigned Sunrise Process Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Assigned Loan Fac Sunrise Process Equipments CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BB+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded ^ from CRISIL BBB- ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A 23000 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan and non-fund based facilities Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 1600 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 397 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 101553.8Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences CC* CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Usance Bill Discounted /Foreign Bills Purchased/Post Shipment in Foreign Currency TCG Lifesciences Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 88 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 352.2 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 475.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCG Lifesciences WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Usance Bill Discounted /Foreign Bills Purchased/Post Shipment in Foreign Currency TCG Lifesciences WC Demand Loan% CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with Export PackingCredit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency TCG Lifesciences WC TL$ CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Stand by Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 1 crore, Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 4.0 crore, Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs. 0.5crore Tehri Iron and Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Tehri Iron and Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed Tej Hi-Tech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Tej Hi-Tech CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 17150 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 18452 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 17079 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 18583 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Purchase TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Toyo Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Toyo Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed U S Realty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned U S Realty Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned U. M. Ramesh Rao TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Umaxe Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed *Include sub limit of Rs.35.0 Million. each for Export Packing Credit (EPC) & Foreign Bill Discounting (FDBN). 50% interchangeability between EPC and FDBN Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 140.3 Reaffirmed Victora Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Victora Automotive Inc CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 457.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vinplex India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BB+ 192.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Fully Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility Vishal Arogya Sampat CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Vishal Arogya Sampat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Yashmun Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Yashmun Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)