Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Elite Mission Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Green Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 14.4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 115 Assigned INSITEL Services Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 680 Assigned @Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100 million for bank guarantee Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 695 Reaffirmed Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd. BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd. ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Quick Builders BG CRISIL A4 82 Notice of Withdrawal Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 111 Reaffirmed Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4th Apple Developers TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Fac Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 136 Reaffirmed Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Elite Mission Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Assigned Loan Fac Elite Mission Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Georai Taluka Teachers Co-op Credit CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Society Goyal Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL A- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Goyal Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 28.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Goyal Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL A- 141.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Goyal Proteins Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Goyal Vegoils Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Goyal Vegoils Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Green Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Green Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 44 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 910.1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 233.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 376.8 Reaffirmed HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed *LC is interchangeable with BG Indiabulls Income Fund Indiabulls Income CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed K. K. Tex Enterprises CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed K. K. Tex Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. K. Tex Enterprises TL CRISIL B 10.4 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 384 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Assigned Loan Fac M2 Developers TL CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7350 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Noor Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B ONGC Videsh Ltd. Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Parasmani Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Quick Builders CC CRISIL B+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Quick Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 275.6 Assigned Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 575 Assigned Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 649.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ramanjaneya Raw & Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Ramanjaneya Raw & Boiled Rice MillLT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunbeam Enterprises Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- UTI-Money Market Fund UTI-Money Market CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.