Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Enhanced from Rs.30 Billion Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15250 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit BDH Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Purchase DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 585 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Healthcaps India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Healthcaps India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 56 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Janani International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Janani International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Discounting Janani International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Credit M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Neelkanth Rubber Mills LOC** CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of guarantee Neelkanth Rubber Mills Packing Credit$ CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed $Fully interchangeable with foreign outward bills purchased (FOBP)/foreign outward usance bill purchase (FOUBP)/ foreign acceptances under bills of credit ( Neeraj Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pavani Controls & Panels Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended *Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.100 million R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Ruby Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Scan Energy & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SSK Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Reaffirmed SSK Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned *Both way interchangeability between packaging credit and foreign bill discounting to the tune of Rs 20 Million Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to Letter of credit Super Iron Foundry Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 115 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabhji Malsi & Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Whirlpool of India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.2 Assigned ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90.6 Assigned Loan Fac ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Anil Neerukonda Educational Society TL CRISIL B 305 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 100.0 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150.0 Million of Standby Letter of Credit and Rs. 50.0 Million of Packing Credit Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs 16.50 Billion CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104450 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDH Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 255 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 279.8 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Hallmark Foundations Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Hallmark Foundations Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Healthcaps India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Healthcaps India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Janani International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mother's Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mother's Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B MSP Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Suspended Neelkanth Rubber Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neelkanth Rubber Mills TL CRISIL B 14.4 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Pavani Controls & Panels Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended **Includes Rs.50.0 Million Overdraft against Bills Discounting and Rs.5 Million Overdraft against Fixed Deposit Receipts Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Suspended R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ruby Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ruby Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruby Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.5 Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)