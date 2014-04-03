Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014 (Part II). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 36 Suspended Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 38.2 Suspended Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 282.3 Suspended Scan Energy & Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 590 Reaffirmed Scan Energy & Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 808.3 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Boiled RicCC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Mill Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Boiled RicTL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Suspended Mill SSK Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.8 Reaffirmed SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Discounting SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Both way interchangeability between packaging credit and foreign bill discounting to the tune of Rs 20 Million SSK Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Assigned Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 78 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Suspended United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed USL Coeclerici Logistics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme - Series IV Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.160.0 million Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2060 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vijay Anand Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90.7 Suspended Vijay Anand Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.3 Suspended Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)