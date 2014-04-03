Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014 (Part II).
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 36 Suspended
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 38.2 Suspended
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 282.3 Suspended
Scan Energy & Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 590 Reaffirmed
Scan Energy & Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 808.3 Reaffirmed
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Boiled RicCC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Mill
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Boiled RicTL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Suspended
Mill
SSK Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.8 Reaffirmed
SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Both way interchangeability between packaging credit and foreign bill discounting to the tune
of Rs 20 Million
SSK Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Assigned
Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 78 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Suspended
United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
USL Coeclerici Logistics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned
Protection (SO)
Oriented Scheme - Series IV
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.160.0 million
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2060 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Vijay Anand Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90.7 Suspended
Vijay Anand Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.3 Suspended
Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)