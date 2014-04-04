Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2014 Part I. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Credit AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 230 Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdBG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdExport Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdPre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit# # Interchangeable with Post-shipment export packing credit facility; Includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Incom Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Incom Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 515 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 8 Assigned SLC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ # 90 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 89280 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, V Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1+ 38000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, V Vodafone South Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdFD FAA Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 9.2 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Loan Fac BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Canopy Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Digamber Capfin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Notice of Withdrawal Digamber Capfin Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 83 Notice of Withdrawal Digamber Capfin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Notice of Withdrawal Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 95 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 130.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 114.4 Reaffirmed Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2155 Downgraded from CRISIL B+; Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 2065 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+; Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+; Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B- 364.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+; Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL B+; Removed from rating Watch with Negative Implications Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Extrusion India CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Extrusion India TL CRISIL B 63 Assigned Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCC* CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan; Includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 Million IMLRT March 2014 - D Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned Incom Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Incom Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Assigned Incom Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned