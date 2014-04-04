Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2014 Part II. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kiran Design Export Packing CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 9250 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Reaffirmed Credit Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac M/s Pasupati Feeds CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed M/s Pasupati Feeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.6 Assigned MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd. CC CRISIL B 730 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Modern Steels Ltd. Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 102 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Modern Steels Ltd. TL CRISIL B 418.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Modern Steels Ltd. WC TL CRISIL B 389 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Panatone Finvest Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 108.5 Assigned Satguru Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satguru Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.2 Assigned Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.7 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 102.1 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Reaffirmed SLC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Snowbird Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 200 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ # 59.4 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ # 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ # 60 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern & Paraboiled Rice MillCC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern & Paraboiled Rice MillProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern & Paraboiled Rice MillTL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vodafone India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 21500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 57000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Western UP Tollway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3850 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)