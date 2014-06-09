Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gangai Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed *Reduced to Rs.800 million from Rs.2000 million Hero Cycles Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with each other Hero Cycles Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with each other Hero Motors Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (SO)* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees from Hero Cycles Ltd Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3 28.1 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)200 Assigned Series I MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)380 Assigned Series II MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)210 Assigned Series III MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)100 Assigned Series IV MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)100 Assigned Series V MAS Financial Services Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ (SO)820 Reaffirmed *With standby facility from IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI Bank) Selliamman Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Senbo Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4 946.8 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 27575 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11980 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 24 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 94.2 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Speed Logistics BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tranter India Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amount Vaigai Leather Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Vaigai Leather Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Aditya Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with WCDL/Export Finance Amit Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 599 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL B- 246 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 13.9 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.6 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 68 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy & Co BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biax Electric and Controls Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Credit Gangai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gangai Spinning Mills WC TL CRISIL BB- 89.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL AA+@ 350 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+@ 950 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 281.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jiwarajka Textile Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Keerthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Keerthi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Keerthi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75.1 Reaffirmed Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.4 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Magnum Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed MSR Dwelling Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 118 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 275 Reaffirmed Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 3.4 Reaffirmed Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Rajesh Ghewarchand Jain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1079.2 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. TL# CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Assigned # Rs 600 million corresponds to USD 10 million term loan Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1180 Assigned Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 30.8 Assigned Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Selliamman Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL C Senbo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B- 987.5 Reaffirmed Senbo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 365.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Shree Sadhk Stockage LT Loan CRISIL B- 127.3 Reaffirmed Shree Sadhk Stockage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 116 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Rolling Mills (India) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 256 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Rolling Mills (India) Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 60395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88661.3 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53388.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 102800 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier II Bonds) Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 143.2 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 32.5 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 137.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 122.2 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Speed Logistics CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Speed Logistics LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1700 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL AA+(SO) Removed from 'Rating watch with Negative implication Tranter India Pvt. Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 207 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+(SO) Removed from 'Rating watch with Negative implication Vaigai Leather Corporation LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13.1 Reaffirmed Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 29 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 71 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 106.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 