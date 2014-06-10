Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambalika Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ambo Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ambo Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 700 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Ambo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ambo Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Analogic Controls India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Anita Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Ashiana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avon Cycles Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A1+ 10 Assigned Guarantee Avon Cycles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Assigned Avon Cycles Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A1+ 180 Assigned B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Ispat (A Unit of Piyush LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Finhold Pvt. Ltd.) Jagdamba TMT Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Kaka Carpets Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kaka Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Kaka Carpets Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ POSCO- India Pune Processing Center PvST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7970 Reaffirmed Ltd R Systems International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sona Chandi Agro Processors Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambalika Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ambalika Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Amber Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit/packing credit foreign currency and post-shipment credit Analogic Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Analogic Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ashiana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Avon Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 195 Assigned Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 570 Assigned Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Assigned B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bristol Tourist Complex TL CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Call Express Construction (India) Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 550 Reaffirmed Ltd D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 23 Reaffirmed D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. NCD CRISIL AA# 10000 Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. BG** CRISIL AA# 1250 **Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. CC* CRISIL AA# 7350 * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA# 1450 Currency TL Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA# 450 **Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 208 Reaffirmed Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 230 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Assigned Jagdamba Ispat (A Unit of Piyush Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Finhold Pvt. Ltd.) Loan Fac Jagdamba Ispat (A Unit of Piyush CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Finhold Pvt. Ltd.) Jagdamba TMT Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Jagdamba TMT Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned K S R Granite Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed K S R Granite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Karan Development Services Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 1010.9 Reaffirmed Karan Development Services Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kasavu Kada CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Kasavu Kada LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Krishan Kumar & Co. - Kaithal CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned * includes sublimit packing credit Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Mahalaxmi Buildwell (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahalaxmi Buildwell (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 3800 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Credit PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 13200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R Systems International Ltd CC # CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed # includes LC & BG sub-limit of Rs 20 million R Systems International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sapala Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sapala Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 55.9 Assigned Sona Chandi Agro Processors CC CRISIL B 447.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 149.8 Assigned Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Union Roadways Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed United Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vasanth & Co CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Vasanth & Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Vasanth & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)