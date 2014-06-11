Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A K Engineers BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Ace Acoustics and Audio Video SolutionLOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.2 Suspended
Ambica International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Arihant Printers LOC CRISIL A4 59 Assigned
Arihant Printers BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned
Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Bajaj Printers & Packers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit of Rs. 45 million.
BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.1000 Million)
Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.2.5 billion)
Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Euro Footwear Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7 Assigned
Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned
Farida Classic Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 261 Suspended
Credit
Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed
Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ganapati Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Suspended
H R Polycoats BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Suspended
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Credit
International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Assigned
Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtLOC# CRISIL A2 235 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# includes sublimit of Rs.150 million of buyer's credit limit and Rs.50 million of bank
guarantee.
Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 30 Billion)
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Premier Metal Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
S.K. Mehta & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 58 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Yazdani International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Yazdani International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Withdrawal
Credit
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
BASF India Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A K Engineers CC CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended
Accurate Auto Comps CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Accurate Auto Comps Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ace Acoustics and Audio Video SolutionCC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
AKM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 274.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
AKM Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 925.2 Suspended
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.8 Suspended
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ambica International CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Ambica International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.4 Reaffirmed
Arihant Printers TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned
Arihant Printers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Suspended
Credit
Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 24.5 Suspended
Bajaj Printers & Packers CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Bajaj Printers & Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bajaj Printers & Packers TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Suspended
Bajaj Steels and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Bajaj Steels and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.800 Million)
Bhadrashree Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Bhadrashree Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended
Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2950 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 1370 Reaffirmed
Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 567.1 Suspended
Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 162.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 550 Suspended
*includes Security Deposit of Rs.350.0 Million
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd Programme
Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
* Includes the following sub limits: a) Bill of Exchange under Letter of Credit, Rs.30 Millions
b) Foreign currency demand loan, Rs.30 Millions c) Packing credit limit cum Foreign Bill
purchase/negotiation/discounting, Rs.30 Millions
Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 18.1 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Euro Footwear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Euro Footwear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Assigned
Loan Fac
Euro Footwear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Assigned
Purchase*
*Inter-Changeability of Rs. 10 Million between EPC & FBP
Euro Footwear Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Assigned
Euro Footwear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Credit#
#Inter-Changeability of Rs. 10 Million between EPC & FBP
Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Ganapati Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Ganapati Motors TL CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
H R Polycoats CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
International Print-O-Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed
International Print-O-Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Jagdish Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagdish Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Jagdish Agro Foods TL # CRISIL B 10 Assigned
#Includes sub-limit of one-time import LC
Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
JMD Footwears CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
K. Patel & Co. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 98.8 Assigned
Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended
Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kangra Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtCC CRISIL BBB+ 410 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtTL* CRISIL BBB+ 1010.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Includes sublimit of one time project specific import Letter of Credit of Rs.600 million and
sublimit of Rs.480 million for foreign currency term loan/Buyer's Credit Limit
Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 905 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4420 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Assigned
MDH Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270.7 Reaffirmed
Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 84.3 Reaffirmed
New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
S.K. Mehta & Co CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
S.K. Mehta & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
S.K. Mehta & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1250 Reaffirmed
Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed
Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed
Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed
Sri Vani Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Vani Educational Society TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tungnath Educational Society TL CRISIL D 66.6 Reaffirmed
Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 262.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 256.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 21.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 97.5 Reaffirmed
Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed
Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
