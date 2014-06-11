Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Engineers BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Ace Acoustics and Audio Video SolutionLOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.2 Suspended Ambica International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers LOC CRISIL A4 59 Assigned Arihant Printers BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Bajaj Printers & Packers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended * Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit of Rs. 45 million. BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1000 Million) Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.2.5 billion) Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Euro Footwear Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7 Assigned Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned Farida Classic Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 261 Suspended Credit Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Ganapati Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Suspended H R Polycoats BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Suspended International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Credit International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Assigned Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtLOC# CRISIL A2 235 Reaffirmed Ltd # includes sublimit of Rs.150 million of buyer's credit limit and Rs.50 million of bank guarantee. Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 30 Billion) Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Premier Metal Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned S.K. Mehta & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 58 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Yazdani International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Credit Yazdani International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Withdrawal Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- BASF India Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Engineers CC CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Accurate Auto Comps CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Accurate Auto Comps Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Ace Acoustics and Audio Video SolutionCC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd AKM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 274.8 Suspended Loan Fac AKM Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 925.2 Suspended Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.8 Suspended Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Ambica International CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Ambica International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.4 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned Arihant Printers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Credit Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 24.5 Suspended Bajaj Printers & Packers CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Bajaj Printers & Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Bajaj Printers & Packers TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Suspended Bajaj Steels and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Bajaj Steels and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.800 Million) Bhadrashree Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bhadrashree Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 1370 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 567.1 Suspended Chhattisgarh Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 162.9 Suspended Loan Fac Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 550 Suspended *includes Security Deposit of Rs.350.0 Million Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Programme Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed * Includes the following sub limits: a) Bill of Exchange under Letter of Credit, Rs.30 Millions b) Foreign currency demand loan, Rs.30 Millions c) Packing credit limit cum Foreign Bill purchase/negotiation/discounting, Rs.30 Millions Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 18.1 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro Footwear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Credit Euro Footwear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Assigned Loan Fac Euro Footwear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Assigned Purchase* *Inter-Changeability of Rs. 10 Million between EPC & FBP Euro Footwear Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Credit# #Inter-Changeability of Rs. 10 Million between EPC & FBP Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ganapati Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ganapati Motors TL CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B H R Polycoats CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Jagdish Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Jagdish Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Jagdish Agro Foods TL # CRISIL B 10 Assigned #Includes sub-limit of one-time import LC Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Jivraj Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended JMD Footwears CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned K. Patel & Co. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 98.8 Assigned Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Kangra Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Suspended Loan Fac Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtCC CRISIL BBB+ 410 Reaffirmed Ltd Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtTL* CRISIL BBB+ 1010.5 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of one time project specific import Letter of Credit of Rs.600 million and sublimit of Rs.480 million for foreign currency term loan/Buyer's Credit Limit Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4420 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Assigned MDH Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270.7 Reaffirmed Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 84.3 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned S.K. Mehta & Co CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed S.K. Mehta & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed S.K. Mehta & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1250 Reaffirmed Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Sri Vani Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sri Vani Educational Society TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Tungnath Educational Society TL CRISIL D 66.6 Reaffirmed Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 262.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 256.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 21.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 97.5 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 